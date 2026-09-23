Minerals Technologies Inc. Reiterates Long-Term Targets And Shares Several Breakthrough Innovations At 2026 Investor Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) --- Company reiterates long-term targets and highlights value creation opportunities ---

--- Presents capability to produce high-purity calcium metal to support domestic heavy rare earth metallization ---

--- Reveals a new application of its proprietary waste repurposing technology that extracts commercially valuable minerals from steel slag ---

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, reiterated its growth targets, highlighted its near-term growth potential, and presented several new breakthrough innovations at its 2026 Investor Day on September 22.

At the event, which took place at MTI's R&D facilities in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, executive management, product line leaders, and R&D leaders provided an in-depth review of the company's approach to innovation as well as some of its newest growth initiatives and long-term value creation opportunities.

Douglas T. Dietrich, MTI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, discussed why the combination of MTI's unique global mineral reserves and core technologies enable the company to provide valuable functional components to customers across a wide range of end markets. He also highlighted MTI's strategic growth engines, including expansion into higher growth markets; deepening positions in existing core markets and geographies; and new products and solutions, including automation for steelmaking, PFAS remediation, waste repurposing in paper and packaging, Sustainable Aviation Fuel filtration, and more.

The company also shared details about a new high-value revenue growth opportunity in the production of high-purity calcium metal, a critical input in heavy rare earth metallization. MTI already produces calcium metal in the United States, supplying a material that is essential for producing high-strength steel. Building on this expertise, MTI has developed a new process to manufacture high-purity calcium metal, which supports the development of a domestic rare earth supply chain serving the aerospace and defense, transportation, renewable energy, electronics, and medical technology markets. MTI estimates that this opportunity will drive over $100 million in incremental revenue in the next several years.

Another emerging opportunity is derived from the company's Crystal Engineering technology, which is the foundation for MTI's proprietary NewYield® product that repurposes pulp waste from paper factories and can now be applied to other by-products like steel slag generated at steel mills. In the United States, three million tons of steel slag are currently being landfilled every year. MTI's solution repurposes this slag by-product into commercially valuable mineral products, including critical minerals like magnesium and manganese, which are needed to support domestic infrastructure development and the production of batteries, electric vehicles, and aerospace and defense technologies. MTI estimates the total addressable market for this opportunity to be greater than $250 million in the U.S. alone, and projects that its technology will enable similar waste stream opportunities for other materials.

“Innovation has always been one of the core tenets of our long-term growth strategy. We outlined at our Investor Day how we can apply our core technologies in innovative ways to position the company in higher-growth, higher-value markets,” said Dietrich.

For more information, the recorded webcast of the Investor Day event, along with supporting materials, is available on the Investors - Events & Presentations section of MTI's website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations and forecasts of future events such as new products and markets, growth opportunities, long-term strategy, future operating results and financial condition, and capital allocation plans, and are not limited to describing historical or current facts. They can be identified by the use of words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“anticipates,” and other words and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on assumptions, estimates, and limited information available at the time they are made. A broad variety of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, as well as the inaccuracy of assumptions and estimates, can affect the realization of the expectations or forecasts in these statements. Actual future results may vary materially. Significant factors that could affect the expectations and forecasts include worldwide general economic, business, and industry conditions; the cyclicality of our customers' businesses and their changing regional demands; our ability to compete in very competitive industries; consolidation in customer industries, principally paper, foundry, and steel; our ability to renew or extend long term sales contracts for our satellite operations; our ability to generate cash to service our debt; our ability to comply with the covenants in the agreements governing our debt; our ability to effectively achieve and implement our growth initiatives or consummate the transactions described in the statements; our ability to successfully develop new products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the increased risks of doing business abroad; the availability of raw materials and access to ore reserves at our mining operations, or increases in costs of raw materials, energy, or shipping; compliance with or changes to regulation in the areas of environmental, health and safety, and tax; risks and uncertainties related to the voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code filed by our subsidiaries BMI OldCo Inc. (f/k/a Barretts Minerals Inc.) and Barretts Ventures Texas LLC; claims for legal, environmental, and tax matters or product stewardship issues; operating risks and capacity limitations affecting our production facilities; seasonality of some of our businesses; cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems; and other risk factors and cautionary statements in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10‐K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that sources, manufactures, sells, and distributes a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize our global mineral reserves, combined with our core technologies and applications, to deliver innovative products that are an essential part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2025. For further information, visit .

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