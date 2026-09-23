Runway Growth Finance Corp. Commences Offering Of Notes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (“Runway Growth” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: RWAY), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten offering of unsecured notes (the“Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The Company has applied for the Notes to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. If approved for listing, the Company expects the Notes to begin trading within 30 days from the original issue date. The interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness, including to redeem all or a portion of the Company's outstanding 9.00% Senior Notes due January 31, 2027 (the“SWK 2027 Notes”) and for general corporate purposes. As of September 23, 2026, the Company had approximately $33.0 million of indebtedness outstanding under the SWK 2027 Notes, which bear interest at a rate of 9.00%.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc., Lucid Capital Markets, LLC, and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of this offering. Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., InspereX LLC, William Blair & Company L.L.C. and BC Partners Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers of this offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated September 23, 2026, and accompanying prospectus, dated March 19, 2025, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any other securities nor will there be any sale of these securities or any other securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file with and has been declared effective by the SEC. The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., 85 Broad Street, 23 rd Floor, New York, NY 10004 or by calling (800) 966 1559; copies may also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at .

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P., and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our intentions related to the offering discussed in this press release and the use of proceeds from the offering, and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth's filings with the SEC. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

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Carmela Thomson, Chief Financial Officer, ...