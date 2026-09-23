Backpacks And New Beginnings: The Injury Justice Firm Supports South Gate Students
The Work Justice Firm specializes in employment law and workers' compensation matters, while The Injury Justice Firm focuses on personal injury cases.
Families in the South Gate community have been affected by these budget cuts, including cuts to the school's cross-guard program. The event was held at Luz Y Sombra Cafe, where two hundred students received backpacks and school supplies, while invitees were also given free coffee. La Jolla Tortilleria also participated in the event by providing tortilla goodies to the community.
“The community has also been affected by the recent Ice Raids. The giveaway was to put a smile on the kids' faces and take some burden off the parents,” said Gloria Vargas, Director of The Injury Justice Firm.
For Vargas, the event carried a personal significance. South Gate is the community where she grew up and where most of her family continues to live. She shared that she has seen firsthand the financial challenges affecting local families.
“I have seen how many of the community members have struggled financially due to ice raids and increased city taxes. The kids in the community deserve to focus solely on their education and not their financial struggles,” Vargas stated.
Brent Marlis, partner and president of The Work Justice Firm, shared that the firm is a pillar of the community and is“dedicated to improving the lives of everyone” in the community.
The back-to-school event provided local students with supplies for the new school year while giving families an opportunity to come together and receive support from local businesses and community members.
About The Injury Justice Firm
The Injury Justice Firm is a California personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Los Angeles County and across the state. The firm handles personal injury matters including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, premises liability, and catastrophic injuries. With a client-focused approach, The Injury Justice Firm provides personalized legal representation and works to help injured individuals pursue compensation for their injuries and losses.
The Injury Justice Firm, firma de abogados especializada en lesiones personales y una expansión de The Work Justice Firm, organizó el 30 de agosto de 2026 un evento comunitario de regreso a clases en South Gate, California. Como parte de la iniciativa, la firma entregó mochilas y útiles escolares a estudiantes de la comunidad que se preparaban para el nuevo ciclo escolar, en un contexto de recortes presupuestarios que han afectado a estudiantes y familias de la zona.
Mientras The Work Justice Firm se especializa en derecho laboral y compensación laboral, The Injury Justice Firm se concentra en casos de lesiones personales.
Los recortes presupuestarios han tenido un impacto en las familias de South Gate, incluida la reducción del programa de guardias de cruce escolar. El evento se llevó a cabo en Luz Y Sombra Cafe, donde 200 estudiantes recibieron mochilas y útiles escolares, mientras que los asistentes también pudieron disfrutar de café gratuito. La Jolla Tortilleria se sumó a la iniciativa, regalando tortillas a la comunidad.
((La comunidad también se ha visto afectada por las recientes redadas migratorias. La entrega de mochilas buscaba sacarles una sonrisa a los niños y aliviar un poco la carga de los padres)), señaló Gloria Vargas, directora de The Injury Justice Firm.
Para Vargas, el evento tuvo, además, un significado personal. South Gate es la comunidad donde creció y donde gran parte de su familia continúa viviendo. A lo largo de los años, ha sido testigo de los desafíos económicos que enfrentan las familias de la zona.
((He visto cómo muchos miembros de la comunidad han enfrentado dificultades económicas debido a las redadas migratorias y al aumento de los impuestos municipales. Los niños de la comunidad merecen concentrarse en su educación y no en sus dificultades económicas)), afirmó Vargas.
Brent Marlis, socio y presidente de The Work Justice Firm, señaló que la firma forma parte de la comunidad y está ((comprometida a mejorar la vida de todas las personas)) que la integran.
El evento de regreso a clases brindó a los estudiantes recursos para comenzar el nuevo ciclo escolar y creó un espacio para que las familias se reunieran y recibieran apoyo de los negocios y miembros de la comunidad.
Acerca de The Injury Justice Firm
The Injury Justice Firm es una firma de abogados de California especializada en lesiones personales, con atención a clientes en todo el condado de Los Ángeles y otras partes del estado. La firma maneja casos de accidentes automovilísticos, accidentes de motocicleta, accidentes peatonales, responsabilidad por condiciones peligrosas de una propiedad y lesiones catastróficas. Con un enfoque centrado en sus clientes, ofrece representación legal personalizada y ayuda a las personas lesionadas a obtener compensación por sus lesiones y pérdidas.
Media Contact
The Injury Justice Firm
3530 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1470
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Phone: (323) 760-9000
Website: theinjuryjusticefirm
Brent Malis
The Injury Justice Firm
+1 323-760-9000
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