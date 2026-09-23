Zkteco USA Partners With Stealth Networks In Japan

The Smarter Way to Manage Access

This partnership brings Atlas access control panels and peripherals to the Japanese market, backed by seamless integration with HID & Suprema readers

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZKTeco USA today announced that Stealth Networks has been named the exclusive distributor of Atlas access control panels and peripherals throughout Japan. The agreement gives Japanese integrators and end users direct access to the Atlas platform through a single, dedicated distribution partner backed by local technical support, sales, and after-sales service.The Atlas door controller pairs advanced encryption and credential management with a compact, technician-friendly design that installs in a fraction of the time compared to most competing vendors' panels, at a price point built for multi-site deployment across schools, offices, and industrial facilities alike. Atlas communicates with 3rd party readers (inc. HID & Suprema) over Wiegand and OSDP, so integrators can drop it into an existing installation without swapping out readers or re-cabling doors, giving Japanese customers a modern, secure controller without discarding equipment already in the field.“We evaluated several access control platforms before choosing Atlas, and it was the combination that won us over: strong security, an installation process our technicians could learn in a couple of hours, and pricing that made sense for our customers,” said H. Takeya, President of Stealth Networks.“Just as important was Atlas's seamless integration with Suprema & HID readers, which are already deployed across many of our customers' sites we support in Japan.”“Stealth Networks has built a stellar reputation in Japan on deep, practical knowledge of access control systems, and that expertise is exactly what a platform like Atlas needs on the ground,” said Larry Reed, CEO of ZKTeco USA.“Our partnership with Stealth Networks lets us bring Atlas to Japanese integrators through a distributor which customers already know and trust, backed by the local support that adoption of any new platform requires.”Atlas access control panels and peripherals are available now in Japan exclusively through Stealth Networks, with support for both new installations and upgrades. Integrators interested in receiving training on the Atlas platform can contact Stealth Networks directly for training and deployment resources. More information is available at and .About ZKTeco USAZKTeco USA is the American subsidiary of ZKTeco, a global manufacturer of biometric and RFID-based security technology, headquartered at 1600 Union Hill Road, Alpharetta, Georgia. The company designs access control, time and attendance, video surveillance, and campus safety solutions for education, enterprise, and government customers.About Stealth NetworksStealth Networks is a Japan-based distributor of access control and security technology, providing integrators nationwide with hardware, technical support, and local expertise across the access control, biometrics, and physical security markets. More information is available at .

Prajakta Khadilkar

ZKTeco USA

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ZKTeco USA partners with Stealth Networks in Japan News Provided By ZKTeco USA September 23, 2026, 21:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Technology, Telecommunications



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