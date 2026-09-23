The Work Justice Firm Expands Into Personal Injury Law With Launch Of The Injury Justice Firm

The Work Justice Firm celebrates the September 3 ribbon cutting for its expanded Los Angeles office and the launch of The Injury Justice Firm.

The Injury Justice Firm, launched by The Work Justice Firm to represent people injured beyond the workplace.

The Work Justice Firm, a California law firm focused on employment law and workers' compensation.

After years of fighting for California workers, The Work Justice Firm launches The Injury Justice Firm to represent people injured beyond the workplace.

- Brent MarlisLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Work Justice Firm Expands Into Personal Injury Law With Launch of The Injury Justice FirmThe Work Justice Firm, a California law firm handling employment law and workers' compensation cases, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 3, 2026, to celebrate the expansion of its office and the launch of The Injury Justice Firm, which will focus on personal injury cases.The expansion into personal injury law is being spearheaded by Work Justice Firm partner and president Brent Marlis and The Injury Justice Firm Director Gloria Vargas. The move comes after some clients came to the firm with workers' compensation or employment issues, but the facts of their cases also raised questions that fell outside those areas of law.“We have been representing injured people in the workplace for many years. Now we're taking that same fight to represent people outside of work,” Marlis stated regarding the expansion.Marlis explained that expanding into personal injury law would allow the firm to“represent injured people A-Z,” serving clients beyond workplace-related cases. A workplace injury, for example, may start as a workers' compensation claim. However if defective equipment, a dangerous product, or another party played a role in causing the injury, there may also be a separate personal injury claim.Similar issues can arise in cases involving workplace violence, harassment, or other incidents that cause physical or psychological harm. That overlap made the expansion a practical next step for the firm.Workers' compensation and employment law can address important aspects of what happens after a workplace accident or dispute. Workers may be entitled to benefits after an injury, while employees may also have legal claims involving discrimination, retaliation, harassment, wrongful termination, or other workplace violations. However, the effects of an injury or workplace dispute can extend beyond the immediate legal issue.An injury can affect someone's ability to work, pay bills, care for family members, or return to the routine they had before the incident. A workplace dispute can also create financial pressure and, in some cases, lasting emotional or psychological effects. Depending on the circumstances, one type of legal claim may not address every loss a person has experienced.The September 3 ribbon cutting formally introduced The Injury Justice Firm and the expanded office space, giving the firm room to take on this additional area of practice while continuing its existing work for California employees and injured workers.About The Work Justice FirmThe Work Justice Firm is a Los Angeles-based law firm focused on employment law and workers' compensation. The firm represents employees across California in matters including workplace discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, employment disputes, and workplace accidents. The firm is committed to advocating for employees and protecting their rights in the workplace.The Work Justice Firm, firma de abogados de California especializada en derecho laboral y compensación laboral, celebró el 3 de septiembre de 2026 una ceremonia de corte de listón para conmemorar la ampliación de sus oficinas y el lanzamiento de The Injury Justice Firm, una nueva firma enfocada en casos de lesiones personales.La expansión está encabezada por Brent Marlis, socio y presidente de The Work Justice Firm, y por Gloria Vargas, directora de The Injury Justice Firm. Esta iniciativa responde a la necesidad de atender casos que, además de involucrar cuestiones laborales, también planteaban asuntos de lesiones personales.((Durante muchos años hemos representado a personas lesionadas en el trabajo. Ahora llevaremos esa misma lucha para representar a personas que sufrieron lesiones fuera del entorno laboral)), señaló Marlis.Esta nueva área permitirá a la firma ((representar a personas lesionadas de principio a fin)), ampliando sus servicios para atender casos que pueden involucrar tanto el ámbito laboral como el de lesiones personales. Por ejemplo, una lesión ocurrida en el trabajo puede dar lugar a una reclamación de compensación laboral. Sin embargo, si un equipo defectuoso, un producto peligroso o un tercero contribuyó a causar la lesión, también podría existir una reclamación independiente por lesiones personales.Situaciones similares pueden presentarse en casos de violencia laboral, acoso u otros incidentes que causen daños físicos o psicológicos. Esta intersección entre distintas áreas del derecho constituye una de las razones que impulsaron la expansión de la firma.La compensación laboral y el derecho laboral pueden abordar aspectos importantes de lo que ocurre tras un accidente o un conflicto laboral. Los trabajadores pueden tener derecho a beneficios tras sufrir una lesión y también pueden presentar reclamaciones por discriminación, represalias, acoso, despido injustificado u otras violaciones laborales. Sin embargo, las consecuencias de estos incidentes pueden extenderse más allá del problema jurídico inmediato.Una lesión puede afectar la capacidad de una persona para trabajar, pagar sus gastos, cuidar a sus familiares o retomar su rutina. De igual manera, un conflicto laboral puede generar presión económica y, según las circunstancias, efectos emocionales o psicológicos duraderos. En algunos casos, una sola vía legal puede no cubrir todas las pérdidas derivadas de un incidente.La ceremonia de corte de listón del 3 de septiembre marcó el lanzamiento oficial de The Injury Justice Firm y la ampliación de sus oficinas, lo que permitirá a la firma incorporar esta nueva área de práctica mientras continúa representando a empleados y trabajadores lesionados en California.Acerca de The Work Justice FirmThe Work Justice Firm es un bufete con sede en Los Ángeles, especializado en derecho laboral y en compensación laboral. Representa a empleados en toda California en asuntos que incluyen discriminación, acoso, despido injustificado, represalias, disputas laborales y accidentes en el lugar de trabajo.Media ContactThe Work Justice Firm3530 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1460Los Angeles, CA 90010Phone: (323) 775-9000Website: workjustice

Brent Marlis

The Work Justice Firm

+1 323-775-9000

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The Work Justice Firm Expands Into Personal Injury Law With Launch of The Injury Justice Firm News Provided By The Work Justice Firm September 23, 2026, 21:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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