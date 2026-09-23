Atlantic International University Expands Personalized Learning Model As Market Heads Toward $72.8 Billion

Flexible and technology-driven learning models are revolutionizing the way non-traditional learners including adult learners access education at a higher level.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Learning models are changing with the increase in popularity of personalized and flexible models that empower learners in controlling what, how and when they learn. It has been estimated that the global personalized learning market size will be $72.8 billion by 2032. This shows the increasing popularity of learning models that are personalized according to the requirements, objectives and circumstances of learners.One of the reasons behind such change includes the use of technology and digitization in providing learning opportunities to people. For adult learners who have to balance education with their professional and personal life, flexible digital learning programs offer great opportunities.New learning models also increasingly connect academic study with professional and practical applications. The use of personalized methods of learning gives room for changes in workforce demands and enables application of theoretical knowledge to practical work by allowing the learner to personalize his/her studies according to his/her interest and future career goals.Atlantic International University (AIU), an institution providing education to more than 180 countries, is one of the institutions that have adopted personalized and flexible methods of learning in their educational system. It provides an open curriculum that enables learners to personalize their studies according to their academic and professional goals. AIU describes its approach to academic freedom and open curriculum here.AIU's personalized learning model incorporates digital resources, including AI-enhanced tools, minicourses, live sessions and webinars, as part of individualized learning pathways. More information about AIU's personalized learning model is available here.“Today, the primary challenge for students in higher education is not access to information, but rather the ability to evaluate, organize, and apply that information effectively,” said Dr. Jose Mercado, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at AIU.“By doing so, students are better positioned to achieve their full potential with meaningful contributions to their communities.”Personalized learning, therefore, is indicative of a move in higher education toward more flexible approaches, learner choice, and technology-assisted learning. With the continued expansion of online education, educational institutions are modifying their approach in order to cater for the diverse range of learners.More information on AIU and its model of learning can be accessed through the university's official website.Source: .

Vanessa D'Angelo

Atlantic International University

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Atlantic International University Expands Personalized Learning Model as Market Heads Toward $72.8 Billion News Provided By Pulse Media PR September 23, 2026, 21:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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