My Ads Guru Launches AI Local SEO Platform With White-Label Suite For Agencies

My Ads Guru GeoGrid scan showing local ranking coverage across a service area.

My Ads Guru launches AI local SEO: GeoGrid rank tracking, review & Q&A automation, and a white-label suite agencies run as their own product. 14-day free trial

- Himanshu Batra, Founder, My Ads Guru

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Ads Guru, a new AI-powered local SEO platform, launched today with an ambition on two fronts: give individual local businesses the visibility tooling that used to require an agency retainer, and give agencies and multi-location brands an enterprise white-label suite they can operate as their own product. The platform brings together everything local visibility work requires - a Google Maps rank tracker built on GeoGrid scanning, AI-driven review and Q&A management, automated Google Business Profile posting, profile-change monitoring, competitor intelligence, performance reporting, and Google Ads management insights - in a single dashboard. Retail plans start at $29 per month with a 14-day free, no-credit-card trial; white-label agency workspaces are available from $199 per month.

Local search has become the primary battleground for small-business customer acquisition: most consumers find nearby services through Google Search and Google Maps, and the difference between the local "map pack" and page two is, for many businesses, the difference between a ringing phone and silence. Yet the tooling for local search has remained fragmented: rank tracking in one product, review management in another, posting in a third, and advertising analysis in a fourth - each with its own subscription, learning curve, and export format. Established suites price for enterprise brands and agency rosters, while the businesses with the most to gain - the dentist, the plumber, the HVAC contractor, the med spa, the roofer - are left choosing between paying an agency retainer and doing nothing.

My Ads Guru was built on the premise that a single owner-operator, or a lean agency team, should be able to run the entire local visibility playbook from one place: see the problem on a map, fix it with AI assistance, prove the result with a report, and repeat - without a specialist's toolkit or a specialist's invoice.

SEEING THE MAP THE WAY CUSTOMERS DO

The center of the platform is its GeoGrid rank tracker - a Google Places rank tracker that answers a question most business owners have never been able to answer precisely: "Where do I actually rank, from where my customers actually stand?"

Local rankings are not a single number. Google returns different results from every street corner, which means a business that proudly ranks first from its own front door can be effectively invisible a mile away - outranked by competitors closer to the searcher. Traditional rank trackers, which check from a single location or a data center, hide this reality.

My Ads Guru's GeoGrid scans check rankings from a grid of real map points - from a quick 5-by-5 sweep to a 15-by-15 grid of 225 distinct locations - across a radius the user chooses. The results render as a color-coded heatmap laid over a real map of the business's neighborhood: green where the business ranks in the top three, yellow in the middle positions, red where it has fallen out of practical visibility. The effect is immediate and often sobering; it is common for a first scan to reveal that "we rank number one" is only true on the block the owner drives every day.

From there, the platform turns the snapshot into a system. Scans can be scheduled to recur, and every keyword-and-location combination accumulates into a report series that shows movement over time - with rank-change deltas on every grid point, automatic alerts when average position drops, and a compare mode that puts two scans side by side. Businesses can share any report through a live public link, and agencies can export branded, white-label PDF reports with their own logo and colors, with no mention of My Ads Guru anywhere in the document.

Competitor intelligence rides on the same data. For every scan, My Ads Guru computes a share-of-local-visibility leaderboard showing which competitors hold the top-three positions across the scanned area, how that share is trending, and where each competitor's strength is concentrated - turning a rank report into a to-do list.

AN ENTERPRISE WHITE-LABEL SUITE AGENCIES RUN AS THEIR OWN PRODUCT

While the retail plans serve individual owners, My Ads Guru's most ambitious offering is its enterprise white-label suite - local SEO software for agencies that turns the entire platform into the agency's own branded product.

A white-label workspace lives on the agency's own branded subdomain - or a fully custom domain the platform provisions automatically, TLS certificate included. The agency's logo and name replace My Ads Guru's everywhere a client looks: the login page, the dashboard, the share links, the PDF reports, and the client-facing email notifications. My Ads Guru stays completely invisible to the end client.

Inside the workspace, agencies get the operational structure a client roster demands. Team seats let staff share every client business and a pooled credit balance, so there is one bill and one balance to manage rather than a subscription per client. Client logins give each customer read-only access scoped strictly to their own businesses - clients see their rankings, reviews, and reports, and nothing else: no credits, no billing, no other clients. The scoping is enforced server-side, not merely hidden in the interface.

Client reporting - the deliverable agencies actually bill for - is automated end to end. The platform assembles branded monthly reports and emails them on schedule, every GeoGrid report exports as a white-label PDF carrying the agency's logo and colors, and live share links keep clients looking at current data instead of last month's screenshots. An agency can onboard a new client, run their first 225-point GeoGrid scan, and deliver a fully branded report the same afternoon.

The white-label tiers - Starter, Growth, and Scale - are priced for agency economics at $199, $499, and $999 per month, with team seats, client seats, and monthly credit pools scaled to each tier. At retail, the same capabilities that agencies resell for hundreds of dollars per client per month cost the agency a fixed platform fee - the margin structure is the agency's to keep.

Multi-location brands get the same enterprise treatment without the reselling layer: custom enterprise plans cover unlimited locations with centralized automation, per-location GeoGrid tracking, roll-up reporting, and ROI summaries built for stakeholders who ask what the marketing spend produced.

PUTTING AI TO WORK ON THE PROFILE ITSELF

Visibility measurement is half the product; the other half is the work of improving it. My Ads Guru embeds AI assistance into every routine Google Business Profile task that owners postpone and agencies bill hours for.

Review management is the flagship. The platform's Review Inbox gathers every Google review in one queue, drafts an on-brand response with AI, and - for businesses that enable Autopilot - publishes responses automatically, with rating-drop alerts and a weekly summary keeping owners informed. Businesses that prefer oversight can keep every AI draft in an approval queue and publish with one click. Printable review-request QR cards help businesses grow their review volume in the first place.

The platform's newest addition automates Google Q&A, one of the most neglected surfaces on any business profile. My Ads Guru generates the questions real customers are likely to ask - about services, hours, service areas, and specialties - writes accurate answers grounded in the business's own information, and publishes both directly to the live Google profile after the owner approves each pair. Answers to incoming customer questions get the same AI treatment.

Content automation rounds out the set. The platform writes and publishes Google Business Profile posts on a schedule - daily on higher plans - complete with AI-generated images, keeping profiles active without anyone logging in. A business description optimizer rewrites the profile description for clarity and keyword coverage, and an AI FAQ generator, ad-copy writer, and social content calendar cover the adjacent content chores.

A WATCHDOG FOR THE PROFILE

Google itself is a moving target: it routinely applies its own edits to business profiles - changing hours, adjusting categories, or accepting third-party suggestions - often without the owner ever noticing. My Ads Guru's profile monitoring checks every connected business daily and raises an alert the moment Google has changed something, by dashboard notification and email, so an unwanted category change gets caught in a day rather than discovered months later in a traffic slump.

The same daily watch powers an attribute completeness engine. Google offers each business category a long list of profile attributes - from accessibility details to service options - and most profiles leave the majority unset. My Ads Guru scores each profile's completeness against everything Google actually offers for its category, recommends the attributes worth setting with AI-written rationale, and applies approved changes directly to the live profile. Completeness feeds into an overall profile health score that gives every business a prioritized, plain-English fix list.

FROM RANKINGS TO REVENUE: PERFORMANCE, SEARCH, AND ADS

My Ads Guru connects the visibility work to business outcomes. The platform syncs each profile's performance data daily - calls, website clicks, and direction requests, along with the monthly search terms customers actually used to find the business - and presents it beside ranking data, so owners can watch a spreading green heatmap turn into a rising call count. Google Search Console integration adds the website's own search queries and click-through performance, with white-label reporting for agencies.

For advertisers, My Ads Guru includes Google Ads management tooling that most local platforms omit entirely. Connected accounts get a keywords-first campaign view with quality scores and impression share, search-term review with one-click negative-keyword exclusions, Google's own recommendations surfaced for apply-or-dismiss decisions, and a wasted-spend audit that flags budget bleeding into irrelevant queries - plus spend-spike alerts that catch runaway days early. A Locations view joins advertising data with GeoGrid rankings, showing where paid and organic visibility overlap and where money is being spent to paper over an organic weakness.

An ROI reporting suite ties it together, translating calls and direction requests into estimated revenue ranges - and for advertisers without in-house expertise, the combination works as a lightweight Google Ads management layer: enough visibility to catch waste and act on recommendations without handing the account to a third party.

READY FOR THE AI SEARCH ERA

Local discovery is no longer only about Google's ten blue links and the map pack. A growing share of "best plumber near me" questions is asked to AI assistants, which recommend specific businesses in their answers. My Ads Guru's AI Visibility feature probes the major AI engines with realistic local-intent questions and reports whether - and how - a business appears in the answers: which engines mention it, what they say, and which competitors get recommended instead, with concrete guidance for improving AI-era discoverability. For owners, it is an early look at a channel competitors have not thought about; for agencies, it answers the question clients have started asking - "does ChatGPT know about us?" - and is a natural upsell no legacy suite addresses.

PRICING BUILT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

My Ads Guru launches with straightforward pricing. The Growth plan at $29 per month covers a single location with automated posting three times a week, 25 AI review responses monthly, and the full tool set. The Pro plan at $79 per month adds daily posting, unlimited review auto-responses, and priority support; Pro Multi at $149 per month extends Pro across three locations. Custom enterprise plans serve larger multi-location operators, and the white-label agency tiers are available by invitation.

AI usage runs on a transparent credit system - every AI action shows its credit cost up front before it is taken, from two credits for an AI review response to a handful for a full competitor report. Monthly credits are included with every plan, and additional credit packs scale from a $9.99 starter pack to high-volume packs for agencies, with the per-credit price falling at every tier. There are no hidden usage fees, no surprise bills, and a firm product rule: the platform never spends a customer's credits without an explicit action. Background monitoring, daily syncing, and alerting are always free.

Every new account starts with a 14-day free trial of the Pro plan, including trial credits to exercise the AI tools - no credit card required to begin.

"Most local businesses have no idea they're invisible three blocks from their front door," said Himanshu Batra, founder of My Ads Guru. "The tools to see and fix that have existed for years, but only agencies could afford to stitch them together. We built My Ads Guru so any owner can see exactly where they rank across their neighborhood - and fix it with AI for less than the cost of a single agency hour per month."

Batra added: "For agencies, the economics were the point. An agency today stitches together four subscriptions, rebrands screenshots by hand, and hopes clients never ask what the tools cost. With our white-label suite, the agency's clients log into the agency's own branded platform, on the agency's own domain, and every report carries the agency's name. We built the product; they own the relationship - and the margin."

The platform's early roadmap focuses on depth in the same direction: richer competitor benchmarking from GeoGrid data, broader AI-assistant coverage in AI Visibility reporting, and expanded automation for multi-location operators - guided, the company says, by what trial users actually run in their first two weeks.

STAYING INFORMED WITHOUT LOGGING IN

The platform stays useful even on weeks nobody opens the dashboard: a weekly email digest summarizes rankings, reviews, and performance; scan-complete and rank-drop alerts arrive as they happen; and monthly reports deliver automatically - every notification category with its own opt-out.

Getting started is simple: search for the business by name and city on the My Ads Guru website - or enter its name, address, and phone manually - and that information carries through signup into a guided onboarding wizard. Connecting the Google Business Profile is a standard Google sign-in; the platform passed Google's OAuth verification review, requests only the permissions it uses, and never changes a profile without an explicit user action or an automation the user switched on.

AVAILABILITY

My Ads Guru is available today at . New users connect a Google Business Profile in minutes through the guided onboarding, and the first GeoGrid scan, review sync, and profile health score are generated on day one. The 14-day Pro trial requires no credit card, and a live product tour is available on the website. Prospective agency partners can request white-label access from within the application.

ABOUT MY ADS GURU

My Ads Guru is a local SEO software company serving local businesses, multi-location brands, and marketing agencies. The platform combines GeoGrid-based Google Maps rank tracking, AI-powered profile automation, review and Q&A management, profile monitoring, competitor intelligence, and Google Ads insights in one dashboard - and its enterprise white-label suite lets agencies operate the entire platform under their own brand, on their own domain, for their own clients. My Ads Guru is headquartered in Northern Virginia. Learn more at .

Himanshu Batra

Sphnix, Inc

+1 571-217-0000

email us here

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My Ads Guru Launches AI Local SEO Platform With White-Label Suite for Agencies News Provided By Sphnix, Inc September 23, 2026, 21:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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