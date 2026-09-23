UPL 2026: Mussoorie Queens To Face Dehradun Warriors In Women's Final

Mussoorie Queens and Dehradun Warriors have secured their places in the final of the women's competition at the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 after finishing as the top two teams in the league stage, according to a press release. Mussoorie Queens topped the standings with a 100 per cent winning record, securing victories in all their league matches, while Dehradun Warriors finished second with two wins from three matches.

The two sides will now face each other in the summit clash of the third edition of the UPL 2026 on Thursday. On Wednesday, Dehradun Warriors and Mussoorie Queens registered victories in the women's competition.

Path to the Final: Wednesday's Matches

Dehradun Warriors beat Bageshwar Aerial

In the first match of the day, Dehradun Warriors won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bageshwar Aerial. Bageshwar Aerial struggled to build momentum and managed to post 98/9 in their 20 overs. Chasing 99 for victory, Dehradun Warriors kept their composure despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Neelam Bharadwaj led the chase with a fine 48 off 39 balls, guiding her side towards the target. Dehradun Warriors eventually reached 99/6 in 18.1 overs to secure a four-wicket victory.

Bharadwaj's match-winning knock earned her the Player of the Match award.

Mussoorie Queens defeat Pithoragarh Hurricanes

In the second match, Mussoorie Queens won the toss and elected to bat first against Pithoragarh Hurricanes. The Queens posted 88/9 in 20 overs, setting Pithoragarh a target of 89. Pithoragarh Hurricanes found the Mussoorie bowling attack difficult to negotiate and were restricted to 65/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Mussoorie Queens therefore secured a 23-run victory in a disciplined bowling performance. (ANI)

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