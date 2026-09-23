Harmanpreet Kaur's Father Celebrates India's Asian Games 2026 Gold

The father of Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmandar Singh, on Wednesday celebrated Team India's gold medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026, calling it a proud moment for the country and urging families to support their daughters in pursuing sports.

India's women's cricket team clinched the gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final on Tuesday, securing their second successive Asian Games title.

Reacting to the victory, Harmandar Singh, while speaking to ANI, said on Wednesday it was a matter of pride for the entire country that India's daughters were making the nation proud, adding that the team's success was the result of their hard work. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for congratulating Team India and urged people to support their daughters, saying they would make their families proud one day.

“It is a matter of great pride for the entire country that the daughters of India are making the nation proud...the entire team is reaping the result of the hard work they put in...I thank PM Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann for congratulating Team India...my appeal to people is that they should support their daughters, for one day, she will make you proud," he said.

A Dominant Performance for Gold

The Indian women's team continued their sensational run at the continental level, winning their second successive Asian Games gold medal after fireworks from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, as the spinners bowled Women in Blue to a massive 147-run win in the title clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

In reply to India's massive 216/3, Sri Lanka folded for 69 in 15.4 overs.

With this win, India secured their first Asian Games gold of this edition. Notably, India reached the finals after defeating Japan by 8 wickets and Bangladesh by 114 runs.

Before their Asian Games success, the Women in Blue had a sensational run in the Asia Cup, where they stayed unbeaten and defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs to clinch the title.

Bowling Attack Seals Victory

Notably, after India scored 216/3, their bowlers dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up, dismissing them for 69 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 3/6, while Shafali Verma and Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets each. Shree Charani also picked up two wickets.

Batting Fireworks Power India to 216

Before bowling Sri Lanka out for 69, India posted a formidable 216/3 after being asked to bat. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma made a brisk 48 off 29 deliveries. Richa Ghosh provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls. Mandhana's innings included five fours and seven sixes, while her half-century was her 37th in T20 internationals. She also became the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket. (ANI)

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