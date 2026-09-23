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Azerbaijan, Bahamas Sign Memorandum On Political Consultations


2026-09-23 05:01:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On the sidelines of UNGA81, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on its page on X.

The sides discussed the prospects for developing Azerbaijani –Bahamas bilateral and multilateral relations, exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The importance of establishing a strategic dialogue and exploring new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation was emphasized.

Concluding the productive exchange, the Ministers signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.”

This document will foster regular diplomatic engagement and serve as a strong foundation for advancing our bilateral partnership.

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Trend News Agency

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