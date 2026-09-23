Venuelocity By Tambourine Elevates Hotel Sales With The Launch Of Vproposal, A Design-Forward, Integrated Proposal Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venuelocity by Tambourine, the all-in-one AI-enabled sales productivity platform for the hospitality industry, today announced the official launch of vProposal. This launch represents a significant expansion of the Venuelocity solution, further unifying the end-to-end sales workflow by bridging the gap between lead generation and immersive, high-end digital proposals.

In an increasingly competitive landscape, hotel sales teams are often bogged down by manual entry and fragmented systems. vProposal solves these inefficiencies by consolidating property details, event agendas, and interactive media into a single, mobile-optimized interface that integrates directly with existing CRM and catering systems.

vProposal sets a new standard for group sales proposals by offering:



Immersive Storytelling: High-end design aesthetics with AI-enabled content customization and seamless integration of 360-degree virtual tours, videos, and interactive floor plans.

Seamless CRM Integration: Real-time data syncing with hotel sales and catering systems to eliminate duplicate entry.

Mobile-First Performance: Optimized for all devices with persistent navigation and prominent "Request Contract" CTAs to remove friction and accelerate the booking cycle. Actionable Tracking: Full visibility into the prospect journey, from the moment a proposal is viewed to when a contract is confirmed.

"The hospitality industry has long struggled with a fragmented sales journey where high-value leads are often met with uninspiring, static proposals," said Mekell Barker, SVP of Account Service at Venuelocity. "With the launch of vProposal, we are solving that friction by bringing luxury-level visual storytelling directly into the sales workflow. By expanding the Venuelocity solution, we're not just helping hotels save time-we're giving them a sophisticated vehicle to close business faster and more effectively than ever before."

By streamlining lead generation and proposal creation into one platform, Venuelocity continues to eliminate the need for multiple vendors, allowing sales teams to focus on what they do best: building relationships and driving revenue. To learn more about vProposal, visit venuelocity.com/vproposal.

About Venuelocity

Designed specifically for hotel sales and catering teams, Venuelocity streamlines the entire lead lifecycle-from generating high-quality inbound demand for meetings and weddings to helping teams create compelling proposals in minutes and simplifying communication with planners throughout the sales process. Powered by the largest network of wedding and meeting planners in the U.S., Venuelocity reduces friction, increases productivity, and delivers a seamless experience for both planners and hotel sales and catering teams.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry's toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, and reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach. Trusted by hotel brands in over 50 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation in hospitality. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



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