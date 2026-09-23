D-BOX Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“ D-BOX” or the“ Corporation”) (TSX: DBO) held its annual meeting of shareholders today (the“ Meeting”). A total of 97,464,238 Class A common shares of the Corporation (representing approximately 43.87% of the issued and outstanding Class A common shares of the Corporation as of the record date) were represented at the Meeting. D-BOX announces that shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 11, 2026 were elected at the Meeting.

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST Naveen Prasad 78,846,076 99.97% 26,392 0.03% Brigitte Bourque 78,846,076 99.97% 26,392 0.03% Daniel Marks 78,816,016 99.93% 56,452 0.07% Dave McLurg 78,084,849 99.00% 787,619 1.00% Lori Tersigni 78,844,981 99.97% 27,487 0.03%



At a meeting of the Board of Directors held immediately following the Meeting, the Board re-appointed Dave McLurg, an independent director, as Chair of the Board.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successor is appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD 96,561,858 99.07%

902,380 0.93%





ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. D-BOX's patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are used in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit .

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