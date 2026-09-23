Northview Residential REIT Announces September Distribution

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CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the“ REIT”) today announced its September 2026 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the“ Units”) in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2026 to holders of Units of record at September 30, 2026.
About Northview Residential REIT
The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.
To learn more about the REIT, visit or contact:
| Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer
| Northview Residential REIT
| Tel:
| (403) 531-0720
| Email:
|...
|
| Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
| Northview Residential REIT
| Tel:
| (403) 531-0720
| Email:
|...
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