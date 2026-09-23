Cytek® Biosciences Extends Capabilities Within Cytek Cloud Digital Ecosystem With New Cloud Analysis Tool

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry's First End-to-End Flow Cytometry Platform Covering Panel Design Through Data Analysis

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral flow cytometry leader Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) today announced the expansion of its Cytek ® Clou digital ecosystem with a new Cloud Analysis tool, establishing the industry's first end-to-end platform that integrates the entire flow cytometry workflow from panel design to data analysis into one system. Cytek Cloud is built by the scientists and engineers behind Cytek Full Spectrum ProfilingTM (FSP®) technology and gives researchers a consistent experience from experiment planning through data analysis while reducing the need to move between systems or recreate work along the way.

Historically, moving from data acquisition to analysis has meant transferring data to a separate platform and recreating worksheets, plots and gates. Cytek's Cloud Analysis tool changes that workflow by preserving experimental data and allowing researchers to import it directly from SpectroFlo® desktop software, so they can pick up their analysis where they left off. The cloud-based environment also provides online data storage, giving researchers access to their data and analysis workflows from virtually anywhere, on a Mac or PC.

With more than 28,000 users and double-digit year-over-year user growth, Cytek Cloud has solidified its place as a crucial resource for researchers since its introduction in 2022. The platform supports full spectrum flow cytometry research from panel design and experiment setup through data acquisition and now data analysis.

The Cytek Cloud Digital Ecosystem

Cytek Cloud currently includes a suite of integrated online tools, including Full Spectrum Viewer, Panel Builder, Experiment Builder and Cloud Analysis, designed to support workflows on Cytek Northern LightsTM, Cytek Aurora®, Cytek Aurora® Evo and Cytek Aurora® CS systems. Panel Builder helps researchers design spectral panels while taking into account factors such as antigen density, marker expression and reagent availability. Researchers can search and work from pre-designed panels and Optimized Multicolor Immunofluorescence Panels (OMIPs), as well as build and share their own panels.

Cytek Cloud also features the AI-powered SpectroPanelTM tool, which uses machine learning to automate the assignment of fluorochromes to selected markers. Researchers provide biological information for their experiment, and SpectroPanel can generate an optimized panel in less than a minute – a process that could otherwise take hours, days or longer depending on the complexity of the experiment and the user's experience. The tool also provides reagent information and integrates with Cytek's reagent catalog and select partner catalogs, enabling researchers to order the reagents needed for their experiments directly through Cytek Cloud.

Additionally, Cytek is introducing the Cytek Cloud Premium license, a new subscription tier that includes all the capabilities of the Pro license, plus cloud-based data analysis and online storage. Cytek Cloud will now offer three subscription plans designed to meet different research needs:



Cytek Cloud Basic: Provides access to the core Cytek Cloud tools at no cost.

Cytek Cloud Pro: Adds advanced capabilities, including the SpectroPanel algorithm and Experiment Builder features. Cytek Cloud Premium: Includes all Pro capabilities, along with Cloud Analysis and online data storage; this is currently available for customers in the U.S. only.



Recognized as a pioneer in spectral flow cytometry, Cytek's distinctive approach is renowned for its influence on advancing the understanding of cell biology, immunology, oncology and targeted therapeutic methodologies.

“Researchers should be able to move seamlessly from experiment design and data acquisition to analysis without having to switch between systems or disrupt their workflow,” said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences.“By bringing powerful analysis capabilities into Cytek Cloud, we are creating a more connected experience that helps researchers get from data to insight more efficiently. This expansion is an important milestone in our vision for Cytek Cloud as a comprehensive digital ecosystem that supports the flow cytometry workflow from beginning to end.”

The new Cloud Analysis tool for Cytek Cloud is currently available in the U.S. For more information, please visit .

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum ProfilingTM (FSP®) technology. Cytek's novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek's platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora®, Northern LightsTM, Cytek Aurora® CS and Cytek Aurora® Evo systems; the Muse® Micro system; the Cytek OrionTM reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small ParticleTM (ESPTM) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at .

Cytek's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek's Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Cytek Borealis, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Muse, Amnis and Guava are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website ( ), LinkedIn page and X account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek's website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” or“would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cytek's business strategies, market opportunities, product plans and expectations, including with respect to Cytek Cloud and its capabilities. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, Cytek's ability to successfully develop and introduce new products; global geopolitical, economic and market conditions; and other risks discussed in the section titled“Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2026 with the SEC and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time, which contain a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek's forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek as of the date hereof, and Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

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Investor Contact:

Mark Meehan

Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations

Cytek Biosciences

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at