Unlokt Launches Business Software Built Specifically For Locksmiths

Unlokt Locksmith Business Software

Conceptual Mobile App in Technician View

Unlokt Locksmith Logo

New Chicago platform gives locksmith shops scheduling, invoicing, & inventory tools built for the trade - pushing the industry toward fairer practices.

- Jo LottCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unlokt, a vertical software platform built exclusively for the locksmith trade, today announced the public availability of its business management software at getunlokt/locksmith-software.Unlokt gives locksmith shops a single system for scheduling and dispatch, invoicing and payments, customer records, and inventory tracking. The platform is built around how locksmiths actually work, rather than adapted from generic field-service software designed for plumbers, electricians, or HVAC companies.Unlokt includes QuickBooks sync, in-app payments, and inventory tools built for the specifics of the trade, such as vehicle-make-and-model-aware key and fob tracking for automotive locksmiths."Most locksmiths spend twenty or thirty years building a business, and when they retire, there's nothing left to sell but their tools," said Jo Lott, co-founder of Unlokt. "That's not because they weren't good at the work. It's because there was never a system built for this trade that could turn what they know into something with lasting value. We built Unlokt so a locksmith's business can actually outlive the person running it."Unlokt was built specifically for solo and small-team locksmith operations, which make up the majority of the industry, with a free tier available for shops getting started.Alongside the software, Unlokt operates a consumer-facing side at getunlokt focused on locksmith pricing transparency and scam education, including a directory of verified locksmiths and a tool that reports suspected scam listings to state attorneys general.The company's position is that software adoption and consumer trust reinforce each other: shops that document their work well are also the shops worth recommending to customers."We didn't want to build another tool that locksmiths use begrudgingly because a customer forced their hand," Lott said. "We wanted something that pays for itself by making the business easier to run today, and worth more the day someone wants to sell it."Unlokt is currently in use by automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith shops across multiple states.About UnloktUnlokt is business workflow management software built specifically for the locksmith trade, offering scheduling, dispatch, invoicing, payments, and inventory tools alongside a consumer-facing directory and pricing-transparency initiative.Unlokt's tagline is "The operating system for honest locksmiths."Learn more at getunlokt/locksmith-software.

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Unlokt Launches Business Software Built Specifically for Locksmiths News Provided By Unlokt September 23, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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