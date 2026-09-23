Hedrick Brothers Construction Celebrates Grand Opening Of Safe Harbor Rybovich Riviera Beach Trade Building

From Left to right: Van Roberts(Hedrick Business Development), Paul Fulks(PX for Project), Mario Byrne(Safe Harbor Rybovich GM), Tim Sargent(Safe Harbor Marinas COO), Justin Molina(Hedrick PM), Mark Ryan(Hedrick), Carrie Bailey (Hedrick Marketing).

New 44,054-square-foot facility supports major expansion of one of the East Coast's leading superyacht service destinations

- Dale Hedrick, Founder and CEO of Hedrick Brothers Construction BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hedrick Brothers Construction joined Safe Harbor Rybovich to celebrate the grand opening of the new 44,054-square-foot, three-story Trade Building at Safe Harbor Rybovich | Riviera Beach, located at 157 E. 22nd Street in Riviera Beach.The new Trade Building is part of a significant expansion of the Riviera Beach marine campus, which Safe Harbor says has created the largest superyacht repair facility in Florida and one of the largest on the East Coast. The expanded operation nearly doubles the facility's hauling capacity and is expected to enable the campus to service as many as 300 vessels annually.The September 17 grand opening marked a new chapter for the Rybovich campus and its role within South Florida's internationally recognized marine industry. The expansion is expected to attract additional vessels to the region while generating opportunities for marine contractors, skilled tradespeople and businesses throughout the local economy.Designed to support the complex operational needs of marine service providers, the new Trade Building features first-floor and mezzanine-level trade spaces dedicated to servicing vessels, with professional office space on the upper level. The facility sits on a 4.84-acre site, with construction managed by Hedrick Brothers Construction's West Palm Beach office.In addition to vertical construction, Hedrick Brothers Construction completed extensive sitework and infrastructure improvements critical to the long-term operation of the marina, and surrounding businesses. The scope included the relocation of existing electrical and telecommunications utilities, right-of-way enhancements and new landscaping throughout the property.A key component of the project was the hardening and expansion of the adjacent boatyard to accommodate some of the world's largest yachts. The upgraded yard incorporates advanced electrical and mechanical infrastructure designed to support large-scale maintenance and repair operations.Among the expansion's major capabilities is a mobile boat lift imported from Germany that can lift yachts up to 250 feet in length from the water and move them onto land for service and repairs. Combined with the expanded boatyard and new trade facilities, the improvements significantly increase the campus' ability to accommodate large superyachts.The expansion is also expected to contribute to Riviera Beach and the broader South Florida economy by creating additional demand for skilled marine trades, contractors, suppliers and other local businesses.Construction of the Trade Building began in May 2025, with substantial completion achieved in April 2026.“South Florida's marine industry is an important economic driver for our region, supporting skilled jobs, local businesses and continued investment in our waterfront communities,” said Dale Hedrick, Founder and CEO of Hedrick Brothers Construction.“We're proud to have played a role in this significant expansion of the Safe Harbor Rybovich campus and to help deliver the infrastructure and facilities that will support its continued growth for years to come.”The project team included Hedrick Brothers Construction; Saltz Michelson Architects as architect of record; KPR Interiors for interior design; Kimley-Horn as civil engineer; Quantum Electrical Engineering, Inc. and Premier Consulting Engineers overseeing MEP engineering; and Watt Inc. as the owner's representative.The Safe Harbor Rybovich | Riviera Beach Trade Building reflects Hedrick Brothers Construction's continued work delivering complex commercial and marine-adjacent projects across Florida's coastal markets.###About Hedrick Brothers Construction: Hedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Stuart, and Orlando, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, virtual design & construction (VDC), and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. For more information, visit HedrickBrothers.

Kristen Noffsinger

Kreps PR & Marketing

+1 954-464-7388

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Hedrick Brothers Construction Celebrates Grand Opening of Safe Harbor Rybovich | Riviera Beach Trade Building News Provided By Kreps PR & Marketing September 23, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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