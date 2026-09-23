TIGHITCO HIGHLIGHTS COMMITMENT TO SOUTH CAROLINA's MANUFACTURING COMMUNITY

TIGHITCO joined industry leaders from across South Carolina for a manufacturing leadership event

- Mark Withrow, CEOCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading aerospace and defense manufacturer, joined industry leaders from across South Carolina for a manufacturing leadership event on September 21 at the College of Charleston.The event brought together about 500 students and representatives from leading manufacturers, giving students an opportunity to learn more about careers, innovation, and the future of advanced manufacturing.TIGHITCO President & CEO Mark Withrow represented the company on a leadership panel alongside representatives from Boeing, Mercedes-Benz, Scout Motors, Continental Tire, and Cummins. As part of his leadership role on the South Carolina Economic Development Committee, Withrow spoke about the key elements of succeeding as an employee in a highly technical field, building an expansive knowledge base while serving a variety of customers in the Aerospace, Space, Marine, and Industrial segments.“South Carolina has built a strong manufacturing community by coalescing industry, education, government, and a talented workforce,” said Withrow.“For TIGHITCO, being part of that community means more than operating here. It means being engaged, creating opportunities, and helping develop the next generation of talent that will carry our industry forward.”TIGHITCO has a longstanding presence in South Carolina through its Complex Composites operation in Charleston, supporting leading aerospace, defense, and space customers. The company continues to invest in its people, capabilities, and operations while collaborating with industry, education, and government partners to support the continued growth of advanced manufacturing in the state.TIGHITCO's participation in the event reflects the company's broader commitment to the communities where it operates and to helping strengthen the workforce and manufacturing industry for the future.For more information on TIGHITCO's advancements, visit or email....About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a primary focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods, and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming, and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key industry player. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship delivers the high quality the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support for all products from conceptual design development to testing and first-part qualification/certification.Fully integrated and able to move quickly through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO makes it easy to transition any project from build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions, maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

Malissa Nesmith

TIGHITCO Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TIGHITCO HIGHLIGHTS COMMITMENT TO SOUTH CAROLINA'S MANUFACTURING COMMUNITY News Provided By TIGHITCO Inc. September 23, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.