Harding Mazzotti's Thomas Mortati Named 2026 Cap. Region 'Lawyer Of The Year' For Plaintiff's Medical Malpractice Law

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harding Mazzotti LLP is pleased to announce that Supervising Attorney Thomas J. Mortati has been named”Lawyer of the Year” for plaintiff's medical malpractice attorneys in the Albany area by Best Lawyers. This prestigious recognition, the 2026 Best Lawyerslist, is only bestowed upon one attorney per practice area within a designated geographical region. This unique award is bestowed by an attorney's peers and recognizes the recipient's abilities, professionalism, and integrity.Paul Harding, managing partner of Harding Mazzotti LLP, said,“We couldn't be prouder of Tom and the work he has done on behalf of our clients to ensure that they are justly compensated for their injuries caused by medical providers, device manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies. The role of a plaintiff's attorney in a medical malpractice case is both to secure compensation for the client, but also to hold the various industries to the high standards necessary to prevent such injuries in the first place.”In his 8 years with Harding Mazzotti LLP, Mortati has secured nearly $30 million in medical malpractice and medical device liability settlements on behalf of our clients, as well as recovering millions of dollars in settlements related to wrongful death and product liability injuries.Mortati has tried and brought to verdict nearly 100 cases in 20 counties and is admitted to practice in New York and Connecticut as well as the United States District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of New York, the District of Connecticut, as well as at the United States Court of Appeals for the Second and Eighth Circuits and at the United States Supreme Court.Tom was raised in Crestwood, NY and currently calls Guilderland, NY home. He graduated from Fordham University in 1988 and Albany Law School in 1991 where he served as Associate Editor on the Albany Law School Journal of Science and Technology. Before joining Harding Mazzotti in 2017, he was a founding partner at Burke, Scolamiero, Mortati & Hurd, LLP, a personal injury defense firm where he worked for over 20-years defending and trying high exposure cases in the fields of medical malpractice, law enforcement, construction and products liability.#####About Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

Michael Bucci

Harding Mazzotti, LLP

+1 518-423-9215

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Harding Mazzotti's Thomas Mortati Named 2026 Cap. Region 'Lawyer of the Year' for Plaintiff's Medical Malpractice Law News Provided By Harding Mazzotti, LLP September 23, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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