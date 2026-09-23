Smartlab Spot Earns National Recognition For Innovation In Education

SmartLab wins the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2026 Award

Professional learning for SmartLab Facilitators, supported through SmartLab Spot.

Students collaborate while completing a hands-on circuitry project in a SmartLab, building STEM skills through career-connected learning.

Connected resources, professional learning, community, and support help SmartLab educators create powerful learning experiences for students.

- Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SmartLab ®, a leading STEM education company, is proud to announce that SmartLab® Spot has been named a winner in the h &: h, within the Primary Education category.

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence recognize products and solutions making a meaningful difference for educators and learners. The Back to School awards celebrate solutions that demonstrate versatility, value, innovation, and the ability to address real-world challenges across today's education landscape.

“We are honored to receive the Tech & Learning Award of Excellence: Back to School 2026 for SmartLab Spot. Great STEM learning requires more than curriculum and technology. It requires empowered educators who have the resources, training, community, and support to bring those experiences to life. SmartLab Spot reflects our commitment to supporting educators so they can inspire students to see what they are capable of achieving.” -Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab

Judged by a panel of experienced education technology experts, a Tech & Learning Award of Excellence represents recognition from one of the education technology industry's leading publications. This year's winning solutions were selected for their ability to help educators deliver more engaging, effective, and innovative teaching and learning experiences as schools begin a new academic year.

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Tech & Learning judges specifically recognized SmartLab Spot for bringing essential educator resources together in one accessible platform. SmartLab Spot brings curriculum access, training, support, and community resources into one easy-to-navigate platform, making it easier for facilitators to find what they need, when they need it. Its value lies in reducing friction and helping educators spend less time searching for resources and more time supporting students.

By creating a centralized destination for the tools and support that power the SmartLab experience, SmartLab Spot strengthens the connection between curriculum, professional learning, and ongoing educator support. Facilitators can access resources, build their knowledge, connect with the SmartLab community, and get help from one place, creating a more seamless experience throughout the school year.



SmartLab Spot was designed to give SmartLab Certified Facilitators a centralized destination for the resources, professional learning, support, and connections they need throughout their SmartLab journey.

By bringing these resources together in one easy-to-navigate platform, SmartLab Spot helps educators spend less time searching for information and more time focusing on what matters most: creating meaningful learning experiences for students.

The recognition also reflects an important part of the SmartLab approach to K–12 STEM education. A successful STEM program requires more than curriculum, tools, and technology. Educators need ongoing training, accessible resources, responsive support, and opportunities to connect with a larger community. SmartLab Spot helps bring those elements together.

“Facilitators are the keystone species of the SmartLab ecosystem. When they're supported, everything around them thrives: learners feel they belong, ah-HA! moments multiply, and students build the STEM identity that makes them future ready. SmartLab Spot was built to give them exactly that support: curriculum, training, resources, and community, all in one place.” -Kristin Whalen, VP of Product and Experience | SmartLab

Through SmartLab Spot, facilitators can access Community, the Help Center, Academy, and Announcements, along with quick access to LearningHub and support. Together, these resources create a connected hub where educators can continue learning, find answers, share ideas, stay informed, and access the support they need throughout the school year.

As part of SmartLab's integrated K–12 STEM ecosystem, SmartLab Spot strengthens the ongoing support and partnership that helps schools build sustainable, high-quality STEM learning experiences over time.

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We are honored to receive the Tech & Learning Award of Excellence: Back to School 2026 and grateful to Tech & Learning for recognizing SmartLab Spot and the practical difference it can make for educators.

This recognition reinforces our commitment to inspiring students, empowering educators, and expanding access to career-connected STEM learning. We are also deeply grateful to the educators, district leaders, and partners who bring SmartLab experiences to life every day.

By supporting the educators who make powerful learning experiences possible, we can help more students build confidence, develop their STEM Identity, and become future-ready learners prepared to thrive and lead in an ever-changing world. Together, we are creating learning environments where students do not just prepare for the future, but begin shaping it now.



SmartLab Spot: /what-is-smartlab/ongoing-support-and-partnership/#smartlab-spot

Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2026:

Hannah Brennan

Creative Learning Systems

+1 303-772-6400

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SmartLab Spot Earns National Recognition for Innovation in Education News Provided By SmartLab/Creative Learning Systems September 23, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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