Dr. Mary Rivers Launches Teacher Retention Academy To Help Schools Keep Great Teachers

The goal isn't simply to convince teachers to stay, It is to help create schools where good teachers want to stay.

“From Hiring Teachers to Keeping Teachers”

- Dr. Mary RiversVICTORVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After a career in education, retired educator Dr. Mary Rivers is turning her attention to one of the most persistent challenges facing schools: keeping good teachers in the classroom.Rivers founded Teacher Retention Academy with a simple belief-schools must focus not only on hiring teachers, but also on creating the conditions that make them want to stay.“Throughout my career, I saw talented and dedicated teachers become overwhelmed, discouraged, and sometimes leave the profession,” Rivers said.“I believe we need to spend as much time thinking about how we keep good teachers as we do figuring out how to recruit them.”Teacher turnover can disrupt relationships, reduce continuity for students and staff, and require schools to repeatedly invest time and resources in replacing teachers. Rivers believes effective retention begins with understanding teachers' experiences and addressing the workplace conditions that influence whether they stay.Teacher Retention Academy helps school and district leaders strengthen teacher retention through practical strategies, professional learning, resources, and consultation. Its work focuses on areas such as leadership, school culture, communication, recognition, workload, professional support, and teacher belonging.“The goal isn't simply to convince teachers to stay,” Rivers said.“It is to help create schools where good teachers want to stay.”Through Teacher Retention Academy, Rivers hopes to help educational leaders shift their focus from hiring teachers to keeping teachers.About Teacher Retention AcademyFounded by Dr. Mary Rivers, Teacher Retention Academy provides resources, professional learning, and practical strategies to help educational leaders reduce teacher turnover and create environments where teachers can thrive.Teacher Retention AcademyFrom Hiring Teachers to Keeping TeachersFor more information, visit teacherretentionacademy.

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Dr. Mary Rivers Launches Teacher Retention Academy to Help Schools Keep Great Teachers News Provided By Teacher Retention Academy September 23, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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