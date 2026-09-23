Canon U.S.A. Expands Office Scanning Capabilities With New Imageformula DR-C360 Office Document Scanner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melville, NY, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the introduction of the imageFORMULA DR-C360 Office Document Scanner, the successor to the DR-M160II. Designed for busy office environments, the compact desktop scanner combines increased paper capacity, extended long-document scanning and enhanced image processing to help users digitize documents efficiently while minimizing interruptions.

Delivering fast scanning speeds of up to 60 pages per minuteFootnote1 in both black-and-white and color, with duplex scanning built in. A redesigned feeding system accommodates up to 100 sheets-an increase from the 60-sheet capacity of its predecessor-and supports a recommended daily volume of up to 13,000 sheetsFootnote2. The scanner also captures long documents up to 240 inches in length, twice the maximum length supported by the DR-M160II, with output resolutions of up to 1200 dpi for clear images and enlargements.

This new model adds several enhancements designed to expand its versatility in the office. Passport scanning is supported requiring virtually no need for a carrier sheetFootnote3, while image processing technology carried over from the DR-S250N and DR-S350NW is designed to help produce clear, consistent scans from challenging originals, including documents with highlighter marks and photographs. A USB Type-C connection provides easy connectivity, while the icon-based monochrome LCD display and physical buttons give users quick access to device status and frequently used scan settings. Up to 49 scan jobs can be assigned directly to the scanner for convenient one-touch access.

For software and workflow support, the DR-C360 includes Canon's standard CaptureOnTouch v5 Pro software, ReadIRIS Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and PDF processing software, and Tungsten VRS Elite software, with options to scan to multiple destinations and save in a wide range of file formats.Footnote4

Designed with long-term usability in mind, the DR-C360 has fewer components that need to be replaced as part of its roller replacement kit and consumes less power than its predecessor.

Pricing and Availability

The imageFORMULA DR-C360 is now available for purchase. For pricing and other details, please contact your authorized Canon partner or visit h ere.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.Footnote5 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

Examples based on typical settings, rated in pages/images per minute with letter-sized documents at 200 dpi portrait feeding directions. Processing speed is based on internal testing. Actual processing speeds may vary based on PC performance and application. In addition, first processing speed may vary based on warm-up time and other restrictions.Calculations based on scanning speed and assumed daily time of use.Depending on the condition of the passport, the Passport Carrier Sheet may be required to prevent the Passport from being damaged.Software subject to End User License Agreements provided by Canon at the time of hardware purchase.Based on weekly patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Attachments



imageFORMULA DR-C360 Office Document Scanner Front Angle imageFORMULA DR-C360 Office Document Scanner Open Angle

CONTACT: Nicole Esan Canon U.S.A., Inc. 631-330-2136...