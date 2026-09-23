Endava Plc (NYSE: DAVA) Scrutinized Amid Board Placing CFO On Leave, 25% Stock Drop -- HBSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Endavasaw the price of their shares tumble over 25% on September 22, 2026 after the company revealed serious management and potential accounting problems.

The developments have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to investigate whether Endava has been sufficiently transparent to investors about compliance with applicable accounting rules and, if not, whether it may have violated the federal securities laws.

The firm urges Endava investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. In addition, persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation are invited to contact the firm's attorneys.

Visit:

Direct Contact Email: ...

Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895

Endava plc (DAVA) Investigation:

The investigation's focus is on the propriety of Endava's repeated assurances that its“financial statements [...] fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company[.]”

Doubt about the accuracy of this and other assurances arose after the market closed on September 21, 2026. That day, Endava announced the appointment of an interim CFO that“follows the decision of the Board, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee [...] to place Mark Thurston, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, on administrative leave, effective September 21, 2026.”

The company also said there is an internal investigation“which was initiated in response to the Company's outside auditors raising concerns about the Company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.”

Lastly, Endava announced that its quarterly and annual reports would be delayed.

The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of Endava shares down over 25% that day.

If you invested in Endava and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Endava should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

“We're focused on whether Endava may have to restate its historical financial statements,” said