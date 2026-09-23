Moon Baby Explores First Baby Born On The Moon

Moon Baby Book Cover

Short novella explores cosmic themes and fate of humanity

- Victor BeerDECATUR, IN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Decatur, IN – Victor Beer just released his short novella entitled“Moon Baby” that goes much further than just the first baby born on the moon. Beer's book brings to the table elements that give it a broad cosmic stance in a universe filled with wonder and mystery. His one-liner certainly sets the tone: The first child born on the moon discovers powers linked to an ancient alien intelligence-and his forbidden love with an Earth girl changes humanity forever.Beer's book touches upon a subject of much interest given the recent trip around the moon by American astronauts: the first moon birth, the next step after colonization of the moon. Beer has fun with the concept by exploring well-known facts about the moon. The reduced gravity has effects on the residents that require mandatory genetic adaptation and lunar skeletal modifications. Lack of oxygen also finds underground crews sweating in recycled oxygen and it also affects lunar residents far into the future where they become the next species called the“Lunari.” The presence of an alien intelligence on the moon enables the moon baby to have powers like telekinesis and telepathy to advance the human race into the next millennium.The novella, Moon Baby, is written in short, terse paragraphs that resonate like dialogue in the way they hit the reader. Beer says,“I operate in the area of using short emotional descriptive words that are tuned to a fine edge, often becoming indistinguishable from actual dialogue before the reader realizes what is happening.” His ethereal themes are tactfully explored in the story without being too predictable.Along with Moon Baby, Beer also has two other e-books, Keys to the Cosmos: Insights into Existence and Quick Guide, Dating with Confidence, available on his Stan's Store online at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">stan/victorbeer. Beer's literary works are featured on his new website, , that enables users to find out what day of the week they were born and the exact lunar phase was on that particular day. The website calculates the information based on highly accurate astronomical data.# # #

Victor Beer

Beer Co.

+ +1 260-442-9888

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Moon Baby: Humanity's Last Hope?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

"Moon Baby" Explores First Baby Born on the Moon News Provided By Beer Co. September 23, 2026, 20:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.