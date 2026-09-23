GOOGL Expands Free AI Video Creation To Everyone - Google Vids Adds HD Video And New Creative Controls



Users can generate new AI video scenes in full 1080p HD or upscale existing AI clips.

New controls let users extend scenes while maintaining visual context, lighting, and character consistency. Google said Gemini 3.8 Flash-Lite text-to-speech will soon offer natural-sounding voiceovers in more than 100 languages.

Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) Google is making Vids free for anyone with a Google or Google Workspace account, while adding new controls powered by its Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash model, including 1080p HD output and custom clip durations.

GOOGL stock ended the regular session on Wednesday 3.81% lower. In after-hours trading, the stock was up 0.07% at the time of writing.

Google Vids Gets New AI Video Tools

Google said its latest AI models are now integrated into Google Vids, allowing users to generate videos without professional editing skills or a large budget. Users can access the tool on desktop by visiting vids and selecting“Create AI videos.”

Gemini Omni 1.1 in Google Vids gives users more control over their videos, from the initial idea to the final version. Creators can extend scenes while keeping the visuals, lighting, characters, and surroundings consistent.

Users can also choose the exact duration of generated clips so they align with their story and voiceover.

AI Video Creation For Different Uses

Google said the new controls can be used for everything from launching products to creating promotional videos and community announcements.

Side hustlers can use ready-to-use video templates to launch products without manual editing, while local business owners can turn photos of new arrivals into promotional videos. Enterprise marketing teams can create videos for landing pages, social announcements and digital event signage, while community organizers can use the tool to promote local events, clubs and fundraisers.

Google Adds AI Transparency

Every clip generated with Omni 1.1 in Google Vids includes an imperceptible SynthID digital watermark embedded into the video frames. Google said this allows viewers to verify that content was generated with AI.

Google said Gemini 3.8 Flash-Lite text-to-speech will soon be available in Google Vids, letting users turn scripts into natural-sounding voiceovers in more than 100 languages.

GOOGL Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for GOOGL remained 'bullish,' unchanged over the past 24 hours, while message volume improved to 'high' from 'normal' during the same period.

GOOGL shares have gained nearly 9% year-to-date.

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