After More Than Two Decades Developing And Coaching High-Performing Sales Professionals And Leaders, Jessica Greenfield Launches Catalyst Executive Coaching

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by sales and business leader Jessica Greenfield, Catalyst Executive Coaching helps professionals strengthen sales performance, leadership effectiveness and career advancement through focused 90-day coaching programs.

Delray Beach, Florida, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Executive Coaching is an executive sales, leadership and career advancement coaching firm founded by Jessica Greenfield, a corporate sales leader and business executive with more than two decades of experience developing professionals, leaders and high-performing teams.







Jessica Greenfield, founder and executive coach of Catalyst Executive Coaching.

The firm works with sales professionals, sales and revenue leaders, executives, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking career advancement. Its coaching focuses on helping clients accelerate sales performance, strengthen leadership effectiveness, increase income, build stronger pipelines, pursue larger opportunities and advance their careers.

Greenfield brings extensive real-world business experience to her ecxecutive coaching, including building and leading sales organizations, developing high-performing professionals, growing market share and revenue, and working in highly competitive markets including New York City, the Hamptons and South Florida. Her background also includes Wall Street training and Series 7 and 63 licenses, along with decades of experience across sales, real estate and the title industry.

Catalyst Executive Coaching takes a highly personalized, results-driven approach, combining real-world business strategy with direct coaching, accountability and measurable action. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all formula, Greenfield works with clients to identify their specific challenges and opportunities, develop a clear strategy and turn that strategy into meaningful professional and financial growth.

“Catalyst was created from more than two decades of developing people, building businesses and leading in highly competitive sales environments. I believe meaningful growth happens when strategy is paired with accountability, resilience and consistent execution. My goal is to help clients recognize what they are capable of, create a clear path forward and turn that potential into measurable results,” said Jessica Greenfield, Founder and Executive Coach of Catalyst Executive Coaching.

The company offers customized coaching programs of 90 days or longer in Sales Performance, Executive Leadership and Career Advancement. Depending on a client's goals, coaching may include career strategy and positioning, executive branding, increased market exposure, interview and negotiation preparation, leadership development, sales performance and ongoing executive coaching.

Catalyst Executive Coaching works remotely with clients throughout the United States. Professionals interested in learning more about Greenfield's experience, coaching programs and approach visit CatalystExecutiveCoach.com or connect with her on LinkedIn profile.

About Catalyst Executive Coaching

Catalyst Executive Coaching is an executive sales, leadership and career coaching firm founded by Jessica Greenfield. The firm works with sales professionals, sales and revenue leaders, executives, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking career advancement, with a focus on practical execution, accountability and measurable results.

Press Inquiries

Jessica Greenfield

jessicagreenfield26 [at] gmail.com

