HONEYWELL AEROSPACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Honeywell Aerospace Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Honeywell Aerospace common stock between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (“Honeywell Aerospace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:HONA) in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace common stock between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 23, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) a small percentage of Honeywell Aerospace's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (2) those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; (4) Honeywell Aerospace was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Honeywell Aerospace's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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