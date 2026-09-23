HYCU® Announces New Partnership As A Proud Partner Of The United Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the #1 AI Resilience company, today proudly announced a multi-year partnership with the United Center - home of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks.

This strategic collaboration allows the United Center Joint Venture to utilize HYCU's broad range of AI resilience solutions across IT applications that support complex, critical venue and team operations. As a Proud Partner of the United Center, HYCU's technology will be behind the scenes supporting the United Center IT operation delivering availability across on-premises, SaaS, and cloud-based systems. In addition, HYCU's brand will come front and center with recurring signage at the arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year including concerts, family shows, and Bulls and Blackhawks games.

The partnership brings together two organizations that appreciate resilience within their respective fan and customer base. When challenges arise, innovative teams work together to find solutions - whether on the court, on the ice or in the IT domain. HYCU is at the forefront of the United Center's efforts to modernize their data protection strategy to help raise the bar for millions of visitors annually.

"The United Center is a legendary venue rooted in a rich history of excellence, passion, and community,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc.“As a Proud Partner of the United Center, we look forward to working together to connect with fans in meaningful ways and showcase our technology and commitment to excellence in the area.”

"We are thrilled to welcome HYCU to our corporate partner family," said Justin Stahl, Chief Technology Officer, United Center. "HYCU shares our commitment to innovation and using technology to continually enhance how we operate and serve our employees and guests. We look forward to a strong collaboration that helps us build on the United Center experience for years to come.”

The partnership officially kicks off at the start of the 2026-27 season. To learn more about HYCU, visit . Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, TikTok, and YouTube.

###

About HYCU

HYCU, Inc. is the #1 AI Resilience Company that protects, uncovers, and recovers the data that runs your business. With one platform covering more than 100 workloads across AI systems, SaaS applications, cloud environments, and on‐premises infrastructure, HYCU reduces cost for customers by eliminating complex, out-of-phase data protection operations. With HYCU R‐Cloud, customers protect any workload, recover data to a location of their choice, and connect and correlate that data to streamline compliance and governance processes. When disruption occurs, customers safely and securely resume operations quickly and efficiently, achieving true AI data resilience. Based in Boston, HYCU is trusted by thousands of enterprises and government agencies worldwide.

About the United Center

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls (NBA) and Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), is a globally recognized and multi-use entertainment facility that has welcomed more than 70 million fans since opening in 1994. The United Center hosts more than 200 events each year, including the best sporting events, musical performers, family shows and special events in the industry. The arena also serves as the anchor for The 1901 Project, a $7 billion transformative neighborhood investment where the unifying power of sports, music, culture and community connects the city of Chicago. A commitment to creating iconic stories, providing superior service, and creating economic opportunities makes the United Center one of the premiere venues in the world. For more information, visit and .

Attachment

HYCU Is Now a Proud Partner of the United Center

CONTACT: Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710...