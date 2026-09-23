Arhaus Announces Participation In Bank Of America Consumer Event
Bank of America Global Research Nashville Store Tour and Consumer Event
October 6, 2026
Nashville, Tennessee
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations Tara Atwood Saja will participate in in the event at the Company's Nashville showroom.
The event will not be webcast.
About Arhaus
Founded in 1986 by Chief Executive Officer John Reed and his father, Arhaus is a premium home furnishings brand built on a simple idea: furniture and décor should be responsibly sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. Arhaus operates a vertically integrated model, designing and sourcing products directly from skilled artisans and carefully selected manufacturing partners around the world, including domestic upholstery production at its own North Carolina manufacturing facility. This approach enables Arhaus to offer a highly exclusive and customizable assortment of heirloom-quality furniture and décor designed to be used and enjoyed for generations.
With more than 100 Showroom locations across the United States, Arhaus' integrated omni-channel model connects every client touchpoint, from Showroom and interior design to eCommerce and catalog, allowing Arhaus to meet clients wherever and however they choose to shop while delivering a highly personalized client-first experience from discovery through delivery.
For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact
Tara Atwood Saja
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
(440) 439-7700
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