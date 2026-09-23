Marble Law Launches AI-Powered Legal Engine To Help Clients Understand Their Case And What Comes Next



New AI suite matches clients to a dedicated lawyer backed by attorney-trained AI, after 65% of clients said they needed help outside office hours. Marble Law has launched a legal engine and attorney-trained AI assistant powered by insights from 130K+ completed legal services.

San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People navigating complex legal situations like a divorce or immigration matter want to understand where things stand, what they need to do next, and where to turn when questions arise. Marble Law has introduced the Marble Legal EngineTM and Marble Assistant to make that an integral part of the legal experience, combining experienced attorneys with tools that help clients stay informed throughout their case.

In many ways, the legal experience is stuck in the 90s. And it has nothing to do with how good an attorney is.

While consumers have come to expect tailored experiences, accessible 24/7, the traditional legal experience is built almost entirely around one attorney and their availability. Traditionally, law firms require clients to schedule calls, pass documents back and forth, and play phone tag and wait for their attorney to become available to get an answer.

Marble Law, a leading, national family and immigration law firm, is building a different model entirely. Marble Law has built the client experience around highly vetted and top-rated lawyers matched with advanced technology and more intelligence to power the case delivery. This enables the lawyers to do their best work, while also giving clients more access, clarity, and support throughout their case.

Rebuilding the consumer legal experience - for good

A recent report from Grand View Research values the global legal technology market at $28.7 billion in 2025 and expects it to reach $69.7 billion by 2033. But much of that innovation has focused on making life easier for attorneys and big law firms, not the people hiring them. For example, the State Bar of California's 2024 Justice Gap Study found Californians go without adequate legal help for 85% of their civil legal problems, a figure that holds between 84% and 86% at every income level.

Marble has been working to change that, nationally. And one of the clearest examples is when clients actually need support. New research from Marble found that, on average, 65% of customers reached out with legal questions outside traditional office hours: during evenings, weekends, and holiday breaks.

Yet the traditional legal experience is still largely built around the working day and the availability of a single attorney. Marble has spent the past year rebuilding that experience around the client, with two new technologies at its center: the Marble Legal EngineTM and the Marble Assistant.

The second brain for attorneys

First is the Marble Legal EngineTM, smart technology powered by attorney insights from more than 130K completed legal services.

An experienced attorney brings strategy and years of expertise. The Marble Legal EngineTM adds something no individual attorney can build alone: intelligence drawn from thousands of similar cases to continually support attorneys in pursuing the best outcome for the client. This helps an attorney understand what a case may need, so they can make more informed decisions about how to move it. For the client, that can mean an attorney who walks into a custody negotiation already informed by thousands of similar cases, not just their own experience.

“The attorney brings the judgment and experience; the Marble Legal Engine brings the collective insight of hundreds of attorneys and thousands of cases,” said Jeffrey Pollak, Marble Law Principal Attorney.“It's an exciting and important development, unlike anything we've seen in the world of legal tech.”

Legal intelligence at the client's fingertips

Then there's the Marble Assistant, which brings another part of that support directly to the client. Built into the Marble platform and connected to the details of each client's case, Marble Assistant is an attorney-trained AI that gives clients answers to many common questions, 24/7.

So when a question comes up at 10 p.m., it's answered within seconds. The Marble Assistant can explain where things stand in plain language, surface next steps, and answer many of the everyday questions that arise between conversations with the lawyer.

More than just a great attorney

Together, the Marble Legal EngineTM and the Marble Assistant are part of a bigger shift in how Marble sees and delivers legal care.

Clients not only get the experienced attorney they came for, but a full legal team backed by unparalleled legal technology: insights from 130K+ completed legal services and the Marble Assistant, which can answer questions around the clock.

As Marble Law Principal Attorney Jeffrey Pollak says,“Great legal care takes more than a great attorney. We've built exceptional cutting-edge legal tech and experience to match.”

About Marble Law

Marble Law® is a licensed law firm reinventing how people access legal care. More than 85,000 clients have moved forward with Marble, working with a vetted network of 600+ experienced local attorneys, each licensed in the state where the case is filed. Clients work with their attorney entirely online at a fixed price for every step, agreed before any work begins: no hourly billing, no office visits, and no surprise invoices. Marble has earned more than 3,700 five-star reviews on Trustpilot and a 4.6 Google-verified rating. This is what moving forward feels like.

Website: marble.co

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