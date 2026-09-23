Streamex Corp. To Participate In The Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference website at or directly at . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event on the company's website at .

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at ... or register for the event at .

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, product development, and participation in the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially, including as a result of market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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