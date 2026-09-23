IC Markets Referral Code 89420 Highlighted By Tradesavings For Raw Spread Pricing And Eligible Leverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELIZE CITY, Belize, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeSavings is highlighting IC Markets referral code, which is associated with access to Raw Spread pricing, commission-based trading costs, and leverage of up to, subject to applicable account conditions, regulatory requirements, and regional availability.

The referral code is intended for new customers registering with IC Markets and may provide access to account features and pricing structures associated with Raw Spread accounts. The availability of specific leverage levels, commissions, and account conditions can vary depending on the customer's jurisdiction, account type, and applicable regulatory framework.

IC Markets Referral Code 89420

The IC Markets referral code highlighted by TradeSavings is 89420. According to the information provided for the promotion, customers who enter the code during registration may access Raw Spread pricing starting from 0.0 pips, along with the applicable commission structure for eligible accounts.

The promotion also references leverage of up to 1:5000 for eligible customers. Because leverage limits can differ substantially between jurisdictions and regulatory entities, customers are advised to confirm the leverage available to their account directly with IC Markets before opening or funding an account.

Understanding Raw Spread Pricing

Raw Spread accounts use a pricing model in which spreads can start from 0.0 pips under applicable market conditions, while trading costs are charged separately through commission.

This differs from a Standard account, where the trading cost is generally incorporated into the spread rather than being presented as a separate commission charge. For customers who trade larger volumes, understanding the difference between spread-based and commission-based pricing can be important when evaluating overall trading expenses.

The actual spread available at any particular time can vary according to market conditions, liquidity, instrument, and other factors.

Commission Structure

The pricing information associated with referral code 89420 references commissions of $3.00 per side on cTrader and $3.50 per side on MetaTrader for the applicable Raw Spread structure.

On a round-turn basis, this would represent approximately $6.00 per lot on cTrader or $7.00 per lot on MetaTrader, before considering the spread and other applicable trading costs.

Actual commissions and account pricing should be confirmed through IC Markets' current terms and the customer's account documentation, as pricing conditions may change.

Why Trading Costs Matter

For active traders, trading costs can become increasingly significant as transaction volume increases. A difference of several dollars per lot may appear relatively small on an individual transaction but can become more noticeable when multiplied across a larger number of trades.

The overall cost of trading can depend on several factors, including the spread, commission, trading volume, instrument, market conditions, and account type. Customers should therefore consider the complete cost structure rather than evaluating a referral code based on a single pricing feature.

Leverage Availability Depends on Eligibility

The referral information also highlights leverage of up to 1:5000 for eligible accounts. However, the maximum leverage available to an individual customer is not necessarily determined by the referral code alone.

Regulatory requirements, the customer's location, the IC Markets entity providing the account, account type, and other eligibility conditions can affect available leverage. Customers should verify the applicable leverage limit for their jurisdiction before relying on any stated maximum.

Higher leverage can increase the size of positions that can be opened relative to available account capital and can also increase potential losses. Customers should consider their own risk tolerance and applicable account requirements when evaluating leveraged trading.

How to Use Referral Code 89420

Customers interested in using the referral code can enter 89420 in the relevant referral or partner-code field during the IC Markets registration process, where available.

The code should be entered during account creation if the registration process requires it. Customers who have already opened an account without the referral code may need to contact IC Markets directly to determine whether any account changes or exceptions are available.

TradeSavings recommends confirming the applicable account conditions, commission schedule, leverage restrictions, minimum requirements, and other terms directly with IC Markets before completing registration.

What Customers Should Verify

Before opening or funding an account, customers should review the current information provided by IC Markets regarding:



Available account types and Raw Spread eligibility

Current spreads and commission rates

Maximum leverage available in their jurisdiction

Applicable regulatory entity

Minimum deposit and funding requirements

Trading instruments and associated costs

Referral or partner-code terms Any restrictions that may apply to promotional offers

Account conditions may differ between regions, and the terms available at registration should be treated as the applicable conditions for the customer's account.

About TradeSavings

TradeSavings provides informational content covering referral codes, trading platforms, financial services, promotions, and related market resources. Information presented in connection with individual offers may be subject to change and should be verified with the relevant provider before registration or financial activity.

Media Information

Company: TradeSavings

Country: Belize

Contact: TradeSavings Editorial Team

Website: TradeSavings.io

Email:...

Note: Information contained on this page is published by SP Tech Solutions and content provided by authorized third party content provider. SP Tech Solutions and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.

CONTACT: Company: TradeSavings Country: Belize Contact: TradeSavings Editorial Team Website: TradeSavings.io Email:...