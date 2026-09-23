Zelensky At UNGA: 'Limit Putin's Money. Limit His War' - Key Takeaways From Ukraine President's Address

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday (September 23) to urge world leaders to further restrict Russia's revenues, accuse President Vladimir Putin of prolonging the war and warn that Kyiv could target Russian energy infrastructure during the coming winter.

Zelensky argued that limiting Moscow's ability to generate revenue was central to constraining its military campaign.

“Russia's revenues must remain a target.”

“When someone gives Russia more money through trade, they give this war more time,” Zelensky said, urging countries to limit trade with Moscow and strengthen pressure on the Kremlin.

Here are the key takeaways from Zelensky's UNGA address:

1. 'Limit his money. Limit his war'

Zelensky called on governments to keep targeting Russia's economic resources, arguing that trade with Moscow helps sustain the conflict.

“Limit his money. Limit his war,” he told world leaders.

He said Ukraine was itself targeting Russian revenues as part of its effort to weaken Moscow's capacity to continue fighting.

“The longer Putin is able to wage war, the more evil he will leave behind in this world,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president expressed doubt that Putin genuinely wants to end the war.

“Something always seems to stop Putin from saying, 'That's it. Enough. Peace,'” Zelensky said.

He described Putin as“Patient Zero” for the spread of war, arguing that Russia's invasion has helped fuel wider instability.

“Can you even imagine him without war? He is 'Patient Zero', the one from whom war keeps spreading further,” Zelensky said.“'Patient Zero' must be stopped.”

3. Russia has used 63,000 attack drones this year

Zelensky said Russia has launched 63,000 attack drones of different types against Ukraine so far this year, highlighting the scale of Moscow's aerial campaign.

He said Ukraine had demonstrated that it could withstand a much larger adversary.

“Ukraine has proven that even against a much bigger enemy, you can stand and survive,” he said.

Zelensky urged other countries to deny Russia the money and foreign personnel needed to sustain its military operations.

4. Russia accused of recruiting fighters from 47 countries

Zelensky accused Russia of using citizens from 47 countries in its war against Ukraine.

“Putin is always looking for someone who can help him kill more, kill more people for every kilometer of land, take more territory and take another country instead of simply stopping and running his own country,” he said.

He specifically cited citizens from countries including Ghana, Nepal and India as people who had become involved in the conflict.

5. North Korean soldiers highlighted

Zelensky also pointed to Russia's growing military relationship with North Korea.

He said Ukraine had captured two North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces and that the prisoners had subsequently been sent to South Korea.

“Recently, we sent two North Korean prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea,” he said, adding that capturing them alive had not been easy.

Zelensky warned that Ukraine could target Russian heating and energy infrastructure during the winter if Moscow continues attacking Ukraine's civilian energy facilities.

“Ukrainians understand that this winter could be very harsh for us, but in response we will have no choice but to make it painful for Russia too,” he said.

He nevertheless insisted that Ukraine's objective was not simply to destroy Russia's fuel supplies.

“It is not Ukraine's goal to destroy Russia's supplies of gasoline and diesel,” Zelensky said, arguing instead that Kyiv wants to deprive Moscow of revenues that finance its war effort.

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Zelensky highlighted Ukraine's growing cooperation with allies on drone technology, saying Kyiv has become a leader in the field during the war.

“We are already working with partners in the Gulf, the South Caucasus, and across Europe through drone deals,” he said.

He announced a new drone agreement with Finland and said drones were also included in a security agreement signed with Australia.

Zelensky added that Ukraine was preparing a drone agreement with Canada.

Zelensky defended Kyiv's continued military spending and calls for weapons and sanctions, saying these were responses to Russia's invasion rather than Ukraine's preferred course.

“Sometimes, it may seem that Ukraine is focused, focused, only on war because we speak about weapons, we speak about defense and sanctions against the aggressor,” he said.

“But Ukrainians did not choose this war,” Zelensky added.“We choose not to die.... We are defending ourselves.”

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