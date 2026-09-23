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Azerbaijani FM Meets With Cypriot FM
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. On the sidelines of UNGA81, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his colleague from Cyprus Constantinos Kombos, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on its page on X.
The sides emphasized the importance of sustaining political dialogue.
They also exchanged views on the Azerbaijan–EU cooperation agenda, regional developments, as well as ongoing efforts to establish peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
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