Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Investors Of The Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline And Urges Investors To Contact The Firm

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NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims” or the“Company”) (NYSE:HIMS) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims securities between August 4, 2025 and July 29, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 2, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) Hims shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (2) Hims charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them;” (3) the foregoing conduct subjected Hims to regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Hims was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Hims's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hims shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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