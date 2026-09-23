Casella Releases 2026 Sustainability Report Highlighting Growth And Measurable Progress

“As Casella continues to grow, we are creating more opportunities to invest in our team and infrastructure, and deliver sustainable solutions to some of society's most complex waste and resource management challenges,” said Ned Coletta, President and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc.“Strong environmental performance and strong operating performance go hand-in-hand, creating an alignment between environmental and economic sustainability.”

The report highlights progress toward Casella's 2030 Sustainability Goals, including several significant results:



More resources recovered: Casella and its customers now recover more than 1.6 million tons of material annually, an increase of more than 500,000 tons since 2019.

Greater climate benefit: For every ton of greenhouse gas emitted through Casella's operations, the company estimates its services prevent 5.7 tons of emissions elsewhere in the economy through recycling, renewable energy and carbon sequestration, surpassing its previously established 2030 goal of 5.0. Stronger communities: Casella employees contributed more than 24,000 volunteer hours in 2025, a 90 percent increase from the prior year.



The report also details continued investments in safety programs, recycling infrastructure, renewable energy, fleet efficiency, employee training and development, and technologies designed to improve safety and environmental performance.

“Our 2030 Sustainability Goals give us clear measures of where we want to go, and the progress we are making gives us confidence in our ability to get there,” Coletta said.“We also recognize that our work is never finished. As new opportunities and challenges emerge each day, we remain committed to having a positive impact on the world around use while driving value for our shareholders.”







About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning its sustainability goals and commitments and anticipated actions to meet such goals and commitments, and the Company's progress towards, and achievement of, its sustainability strategy and vision, are“forward looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including but not limited to words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“may,”“would,”“intend,”“estimate,”“will,”“guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot provide assurance that it actually will achieve the plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: the ability to improve the Company's safety performance; the ability to increase the amount of recyclables processed or other resources managed; the impact of changes to, or new, statutory, regulatory and legal requirements; the ability to improve the Company's fuel efficiency; the ability to further reduce the Company's carbon footprint; and the amount of the Company's giving in its communities. There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A,“Risk Factors” in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at