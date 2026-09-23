Zscaler To Host Investor Day On October 6
Registration for the live webcast can be found a. A replay will be available on Zscaler's Investor Relations website after the event concludes.
About Zscaler
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM️ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across 200+ public data centers globally and thousands of private sites at the edge, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.
Media Contact
Nick Gonzalez
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Investor Relations Contact:
Kim Watkins
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