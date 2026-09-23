SRX Global CEO Kent Cunningham And President Of EMJX Platform Eric Jackson To Present At Webull Corporate Connect Series Fintech Investment Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the“Company” or“SRX”), an AI-enabled platform dedicated to generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies and strategic assets, today announced that SRX Global's CEO, Kent Cunningham, and President, EMJX Platform and Head of Asset Management, Eric Jackson, will present at the Webull Corporate Connect Series Fintech Investment Webinar, a live investor webinar hosted on the Webull platform, on September 30, 2026.

Webull Corporate Connect Series Fintech Investment Webinar

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Speakers: Kent Cunningham, CEO, SRX Global Inc., Eric Jackson, President, EMJX Platform and Head of Asset Management

Interested parties may register for the webinar at webull.com/webinar. Registration is also available directly within the Webull mobile app. A Webull account is required to register and to access the live session; account setup is free and available to the public.

A replay of the webinar will be available on the Webull platform.

About SRX Global Inc.

SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“aim,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing, format, and content of the referenced webinar. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Company Contact

SRX Global Inc.

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

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