SRX Global CEO Kent Cunningham And President Of EMJX Platform Eric Jackson To Present At Webull Corporate Connect Series Fintech Investment Webinar
Webull Corporate Connect Series Fintech Investment Webinar
Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Speakers: Kent Cunningham, CEO, SRX Global Inc., Eric Jackson, President, EMJX Platform and Head of Asset Management
Interested parties may register for the webinar at webull.com/webinar. Registration is also available directly within the Webull mobile app. A Webull account is required to register and to access the live session; account setup is free and available to the public.
A replay of the webinar will be available on the Webull platform.
About SRX Global Inc.
SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“aim,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing, format, and content of the referenced webinar. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.
Company Contact
SRX Global Inc.
Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer
Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
212-896-1254
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