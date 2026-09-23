Pasqal Recognized With An EIC Fund Award At The 2026 Techeu Equity Summit In Luxembourg

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award recognizes organizations for their contributions to Europe's innovation ecosystem and the future of European technology

PARIS, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL), a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced that it had received a European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund Award at the 2026 TechEU Equity Summit in Luxembourg. Organized by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the event explored market trends, investment needs and key challenges across deep tech, security and defense, cleantech, and life sciences.

The EIC Fund Awards recognize selected companies in the EIC Fund's portfolio for their contributions to European deeptech. Pasqal was recognized as one of the first companies in the EIC Fund's portfolio to complete a SPAC transaction and become a publicly listed company on Nasdaq on August 28. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the Fund's history and highlights the importance of successful exits in strengthening Europe's innovation ecosystem.

“As a French company active in a strategic technology sector, Pasqal received early support from European institutions, both for its research and its growth, particularly through the EIC Fund,” said Wasiq Bokhari, CEO of Pasqal.“That backing helped us grow from a research-driven start-up into a company now listed on Nasdaq. We are deeply grateful for the EIC Fund's confidence in our team, and very proud to receive this award. Our ambition now is to keep scaling from Europe, while extending our impact and partnerships worldwide.”

In addition to receiving the award, Wasiq Bokhari, CEO of Pasqal, moderated a panel discussion during the summit entitled“Exploring Exits Strategy and IPOs – Access to Capital Markets”. Featuring speakers from the EIB, Headline Fund, Atlantic Bridge, and Euronext, the session examined the role of IPOs, public market readiness, and capital market reform in helping scale-ups attract investment, grow, and remain headquartered in Europe.

TechEU Equity is a networking and thought-leadership event bringing together investors, fund managers, founders, and senior tech executives to discuss investment trends, scaling opportunities, and the future of European technology. It focuses on connecting private capital with high-growth companies across sectors such as AI, deeptech, fintech, and climate tech.

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About Pasqal

Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL) helps organizations tackle problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone. Founded in 2019 on Nobel Prize–winning research, Pasqal builds and operates neutral-atom quantum computers, delivered with a full software stack, for industry, science, and governments. Pasqal's production-ready systems are available both on-premises and through the cloud, enabling organizations to harness quantum computing without requiring in-house quantum expertise. A single hardware platform supports analog workloads today and is designed to evolve toward fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future.

Headquartered in France with operations globally, Pasqal's quantum computing systems are used by customers across energy, financial services and advanced materials to address complex challenges. Pasqal's customers include Saudi Aramco, Crédit Agricole CIB, LG Electronics and supported by partnerships with NVIDIA and IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“might”,“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“plan,”“predict,”“project”,“forecast,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“target,”“possible,”“future,”“outlook” or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including Pasqal's ability to accelerate global deployment of its quantum computing platform.

These statements are based on current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. They are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on as a guarantee, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Pasqal. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and assumptions regarding Pasqal's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political, social and business conditions; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; risks related to Pasqal's indebtedness; the risk from Pasqal pursuing an emerging technology, facing significant technical challenges and the potential that it may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; Pasqal's reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; Pasqal's ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Pasqal does not know or currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Pasqal's expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. While Pasqal may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Pasqal specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.