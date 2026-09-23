Potomac Bancshares, Inc. To Present At The Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference September 24Th

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potomac Bank (OTCID:PTBS), based in Charles Town, West Virginia, today announced that Alice Frazier, President and CEO, Shane Bell, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Raymond Goodrich, Sr. Executive Vice President and CLO, will present live at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 24th, 2026.

DATE: September 24th

TIME: 11:30 am – 12:00 pm

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 25th, 28th, and 29th. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights

Key highlights of the three-month period ending June 30, 2026, are as follows, with comparisons to the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, unless otherwise noted:



Net income increased 9% linked-quarter and 60% year-over-year

Return on assets improved to 1.32%

Return on equity increased to 15.52%

Net interest margin expanded to 3.76%

Loans increased 7% (annualized) and 5% year-over-year

Deposits increased 1% (annualized) and 7% year-over-year

Book value per share increased to $20.97, or 12% year-over-year Cash dividend increased to $0.15 per share, or 15% over the prior quarter

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, which was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust and Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received many awards and recognitions, including American Banker's“Top Performing Banks” and“Best Banks to Work For”, the Journal-News“Best of the Best” award, and the LoudounNow“Loudoun's Favorite” award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

Alice Frazier

President and CEO

304-728-2431

...

Shane Bell

Executive Vice President and CFO

304-728-2434

... Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

...



