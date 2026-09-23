Park Dental Partners Expands Arizona Presence With Addition Of Sapphire Dental Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Dental Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARK), a leading dental resource organization, announced that the single practice Sapphire Dental Care and its three (3) doctors joined the Park Dental Partners network of affiliated dental practices effective September 19, 2026. Located in the Phoenix metropolitan area, the affiliation further strengthens the Company's growing presence in Arizona. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sapphire Dental Care has built a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive, patient-centered dental care in a welcoming and comfortable environment. The practice offers preventive, general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry services and is known for its emphasis on communication, advanced technology, and minimally invasive treatment approaches that support long-term oral health.

“Sapphire Dental Care has earned an outstanding reputation for delivering personalized, patient-focused care and building meaningful relationships within the community,” said Pete Swenson, Chief Executive Officer of Park Dental Partners.“We are pleased to welcome the entire Sapphire team to Park Dental Partners and look forward to supporting their continued growth while preserving the values and patient experience that have made the practice so successful for over two decades.”

“Since founding Sapphire Dental Care in 2006, our goal has been to create an environment where patients feel comfortable, informed, and genuinely cared for,” said founder Dr. Manoj Sharma.“Joining Park Dental Partners allows us to maintain the personalized approach our patients have come to expect while gaining access to additional resources and support that will help us continue growing and serving Phoenix's Litchfield Park community for years to come.”

Continued Growth in Arizona

The addition of Sapphire Dental Care further advances Park Dental Partners' strategic growth in Arizona and enhances its presence in one of the nation's fastest-growing markets. The affiliation reflects the Company's ongoing focus on partnering with high-quality practices that share its commitment to clinical excellence, exceptional service, and community-centered care. The Company now has three (3) practices in Arizona, including two (2) in Phoenix and one (1) in Tucson.

Patients will continue to receive the same trusted care from the Sapphire Dental Care team while benefiting from the additional operational support, resources, and expertise available through Park Dental Partners. The practice remains dedicated to serving families in Litchfield Park and surrounding communities.

“Sapphire is an exceptional and established practice offering comprehensive treatments grounded in clinical excellence, patient trust, and strong community relationships,” said Dr. Chris Steele, Chief Clinical Officer, General Practices, of Park Dental Partners.“Their commitment to high-quality care aligns closely with our mission, and we are excited to partner with them as we expand our presence in Arizona.”

About Park Dental Partners, Inc.

Park Dental Partners, Inc., and its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PARK) is a dental resource organization that has put patients first since the establishment of its general dentistry group in 1972. The Company provides comprehensive business support services, including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities, and equipment, to its affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices. The Company has 222 affiliated doctors across 88 practice locations in three states. The Company's clinical support team consists of over 1,000 hygienists, dental assistants, and patient care coordinators that support affiliated doctors in operating their practices. The mission of the Company's affiliated dental practices since inception has been to ensure patients enjoy the benefits of a lifetime of good oral health. This mission continues to be the driving force behind our organization today.

Park Dental Partners is based in Roseville, Minnesota. For more information, please visit parkdentalpartners.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Forward‐looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“estimates,”“plans,”“may,”“will,” or similar expressions. These forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward‐looking statements because of, among other things, potential risks and uncertainties, such as:



Regulatory and compliance risk, including state dental corporate practice of dentistry and fee‐splitting restrictions, HIPAA and other privacy/cybersecurity obligations, and evolving healthcare and labor regulations;

Reimbursement risk, including risks related to payer mix, reimbursement rates, audit/recoupment activity, enrollment and collections timing, and dependence on significant third‐party payors;

Our ability to identify, acquire, integrate and effectively support affiliated practices and to execute de novo expansion, and the risk of undiscovered liabilities in acquisitions;

Risks related to the proposed transaction, including the risk that required North Carolina dental regulatory clearance may not be obtained or may be obtained subject to conditions and the risk that other closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived;

Dependence on affiliated dental practices and their clinical performance; our ability to attract, hire and retain dentists, specialists and hygienists; and risks related to ownership transitions of affiliated entities;

Competition for patients and clinicians in our markets and the impact on patient volumes and staffing; Macroeconomic conditions, inflation and interest rates, and our geographic concentration, particularly in the Minnesota area.



A forward‐looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances, and those future events or circumstances may not occur. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward‐looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact: Park Dental Partners Investor Relations Team 763-233-3377 ...

Media Contact: Park Dental Partners Media Relations Team 651-633-0500...