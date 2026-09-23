DEADLINE ALERT For FCEL, BBNX, DKS, FTK: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ....

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL )

Class Period: June 24, 2026 – September 1, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 10, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the CEPA; (2) that, as a result, the Company's annualized production rate for deliveries under the CEPA with Fit Energy was slower than expected; (3) that, as a result, the Company was incurring higher product costs and manufacturing overhead expenses; (4) that, as a result of the slower production rate, the Company was reasonably likely to incur charges in connection with the CEPA; (5) that the foregoing was a known trend affecting the Company's profitability; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX )

Class Period: July 30, 2025 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants omitted mention of the FDA Form 483 and iLet's underlying safety issues, including that the Form 483 identified over 18,000 complaints including numerous life-threatening hypoglycemic events that the Company had“failed to investigate,” or even report to the FDA, with no justification; (2) the Company's statements assuring investors that its remediation efforts were advanced and the FDA's issues were“very benign,” failed to accurately describe the scope and severity of the FDA's observations which made remediation much more complex and extensive than Defendants indicated to investors; (3) that the Company“could have opened a CAPA and did not” was misleading where the FDA had in fact concluded that Beta Bionics had, without justification, failed to investigate clearly serious, life-threatening customer reports; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NASDAQ: DKS )

Class Period: September 8, 2025 – August 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Dicks cleanup efforts concerning Foot Lockers inventory were not complete, and, in fact, Foot Locker remained saddled with unproductive and stagnant legacy footwear; (2) Foot Locker heavily relied on legacy footwear products that were particularly vulnerable to intensifying promotional pressures across the athletic footwear industry; (3) in turn, Dicks was significantly exposed to an industry-wide environment of excess inventory and resulting promotional activity; (4) accordingly, Dicks was unable to achieve the sales growth, margins, and profits it touted to investors; and (5) as a result of the above, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK )

Class Period: August 3, 2026 – August 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were credible reasons to doubt the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties for PREPA's power generation project; (2) that, as a result, there was a risk that revenue from the PREPA contract would not be realized; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ..., or visit our website at .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

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