Precision Optics Schedules Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2026 Conference Call For September 28, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLETON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: POCI) (the "Company"), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 financial results on Monday, September 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Company intends to release its financial results and to file its 10-K after the close of the market on Monday, September 28, 2026, followed by the conference call.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, September 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-844-735-3662 (USA/Canada toll-free) or 1-412-317-5705 (international).

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at .

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available through October 5, 2026, at 1-855-669-9658 (USA/Canada toll-free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), replay access code 7128172. A webcast replay will be available at .

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, multi-channel and ultra-high precision imaging and digital imaging technologies across the medical device, defense/aerospace and space markets. Through its Systems Manufacturing, Engineering, Ross Optical and Micro-Optics Lab operations, the Company provides services from new product concept and design through volume production. Its in-house optical, mechanical, electrical and systems engineering, prototyping, regulatory support, fabrication, assembly and manufacturing capabilities enable it to develop next-generation solutions for demanding customer requirements. In medical devices, Precision Optics supports minimally invasive and robotic surgery with micro-endoscopes, single-use and reusable endoscopes, digital imaging and related optical assemblies. In defense/aerospace and satellite communications, the Company applies its micro-optics and opto-mechanical expertise to applications requiring high quality and optimized size, weight and power. In space, the Company's primary focus is satellite communications, supplying high-precision optical assemblies for low-earth-orbit constellations. Ross Optical complements these capabilities through global sourcing, inspection and production of custom and catalog optics. For more information, please visit .

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION

550 King Street, Building A, Suite 100

Littleton, MA 01460

Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Robert Blum

Telephone: 602-889-9700

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