Giving Compass Names Brandolon Barnett Chief Executive Officer

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Brandolon Barnett succeeds Dale Nirvani Pfeifer as CEO, continuing Giving Compass's work as an AI-native philanthropic intelligence platform.

- Brandolon Barnett

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Barnett succeeds Dale Nirvani Pfeifer

Giving Compass has named Brandolon Barnett as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026. Barnett succeeds Dale Nirvani Pfeifer, who led the organization since May 2023 and will remain with Giving Compass as a Distinguished Fellow.

Barnett joined the Giving Compass board in 2022 and joined the team as Head of Innovation and Philanthropy in 2023, leading its data, research, and product work along with its strategies for engaging grassroots nonprofits. He is an author, entrepreneur, and investor whose career spans philanthropy and technology, previously serving as chief product officer at Humanitas and the Y Combinator-backed platform Deed, and leading industry solutions for Salesforce Philanthropy Cloud. He is the author of Dreams Deferred and the forthcoming Dreams Forged. He also gives back as founder and chair of The Regular, a venture studio investing in real-world community brands; as a board member of Spur Local; and as founder of DreamForge, a volunteer-led initiative helping small nonprofits understand AI and innovation through teaching, speaking, and mentorship. He steps into the role knowing the organization, its partners, and the field.

"I've spent my career trying to move more resources to the people and organizations that need them to do work that improves the world," said Barnett. "Giving Compass is positioned to do that as a true leader in social impact innovation in a time of great change. I'm committed to building on the foundation that Dale has created. We'll continue to drive innovations that make it easier to explore philanthropic data and solutions on top of that data that help larger institutions as well as nonprofits, particularly small, grassroots nonprofits, accomplish their mission."

"Brandolon has spent his career building innovative technology that helps nonprofits succeed. That's exactly what Giving Compass needs for what's next, and I'm glad he's taking it on," said Jeff Raikes, founder and board chair. "When Dale started, most of the sector was still catching up to what AI would mean for giving. She saw it early. She built Giving Compass into something the sector didn't have before and charted the course we're on. We're grateful for her contributions."

Pfeifer became CEO following Giving Compass's acquisition of X4Impact. She led its transition from a content aggregator into an AI-native philanthropic intelligence platform now serving over two million donors annually. Establishing the organization's strategy at the intersection of AI and giving, she guided the launch of its GC Pro platform, a "Crunchbase for Philanthropy." Pfeifer will remain engaged as a Data and AI Philanthropy Fellow, helping Giving Compass think through how nonprofits can use data and AI to reduce their workloads and further their missions.

"Building Giving Compass into a leader at the intersection of AI and philanthropy has been some of the most rewarding work of my career," said Pfeifer. "We've proven what's possible when you pair real data infrastructure with a clear mission, and I'm proud of what this team delivered. AI is going to reshape how billions of dollars move to good causes, and I'm energized to keep shaping that shift carefully and ethically."

Priorities for Giving Compass will remain building out its GC Pro platform, including its API, design and innovation consulting services, and newly launched MCP connector. Moving forward, the work will also expand to help ensure the data nonprofits provide can actively power their own work, now and in the future.

About Giving Compass

Giving Compass is a philanthropic intelligence platform gathering data beyond Form 990s, including nonprofit stories, to power positive action in philanthropy. Its GC Pro platform, a "Crunchbase for Philanthropy," helps advisors, program officers, and nonprofit staff get deeper data on nonprofit work. Its innovation consulting services improve donor experiences on digital platforms, and its API - used by Charity Navigator and others - enables natural language search that drives more visibility to smaller nonprofits. Together, these tools power more informed, effective decisions for more than two million people each year.

Hamilton Bolduc

Giving Compass

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Giving Compass Names Brandolon Barnett Chief Executive Officer News Provided By Giving Compass September 23, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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