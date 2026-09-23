CMRL Case: Kerala Govt's Inquiry A Farce To Protect Vijayan, Says BJP

BJP's national executive member PK Krishnadas alleged that the Keralam government's decision to order a preliminary inquiry into the Enforcement Directorate's report in the CMRL-Exalogic case was an attempt to protect former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. The BJP leader alleged on Wednesday that there was a“planned conspiracy” behind the decision and claimed that the move was aimed at protecting Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena Vijayan and his son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas.

He said that instead of conducting what he described as a“farce of an inquiry”, the government might as well declare Pinarayi Vijayan“innocent” if it was not prepared to register an FIR and conduct a proper investigation.“An FIR should be registered, and an investigation should be conducted. Otherwise, Pinarayi Vijayan should be declared innocent. Does the Chief Minister have the courage to do that?” Krishnadas said.

BJP Alleges CPI(M)-Congress Deal

Krishnadas questioned whether the state was being governed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) or the United Democratic Front (UDF), alleging that the present decision reflected an understanding between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) and the Congress, with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) acting as an "intermediary" between the two parties.

He claimed that the ED had handed over all the evidence required to register an FIR and investigate the case, but alleged that the government had kept the report for several days before deciding on a preliminary inquiry. Krishnadas further alleged that the move was intended to mislead the CPI(M) leadership and cadre and described it as part of a“CPI(M)-Congress deal”.

Discussions Held in Delhi, Claims BJP

He alleged that discussions for such a deal had taken place in Delhi and named Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby as participants. He claimed that the present decision was based on an understanding reached during those discussions. Krishnadas also alleged that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was acting as an intermediary between the Congress and the CPI(M), and questioned what justification the Congress had for the government's decision. He demanded that an FIR be registered and a detailed investigation conducted based on the material submitted by the ED.

Government to Probe Hawala Allegations

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had said on Tuesday (September 22) that the State government will conduct an enquiry into the Hawala allegations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Leader of Opposition in Keralam (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and CPI(M) Leader and husband of T Veena, Muhammad Riyas.

On September 11, Muhammad Riyas hit out at the Enforcement Directorate over its ongoing probe into financial transactions involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), asserting that his fight against the central agency would continue“till his last breath” and alleged that it had spread“blatant lies”. (ANI)

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