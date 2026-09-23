DNB Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Securities Class Action

The complaint alleges that Dun & Bradstreet's sale was engineered by the Company's Executive Chairman Willaim P. Foley to relieve an acute liquidity crisis at Cannae Holdings, Inc., D&B's largest stockholder, which Foley also chaired-and to defeat an activist proxy contest that threatened Foley's control of Cannae.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP before the November 10, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

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Why Was Dun & Bradstreet Sued?

According to the complaint, on or about March 23, 2025, Dun & Bradstreet agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Clearlake for $9.15 per share in cash. According to the complaint, to obtain the stockholder approval required to consummate the merger, Dun & Bradstreet issued a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A on May 13, 2025 (the“Proxy”). Dun & Bradstreet stockholders allegedly voted to approve the merger on June 12, 2025, and the merger closed on August 26, 2025.

Plaintiff alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts in Dun & Bradstreet's March 23, 2025, merger announcement and in the Proxy. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose: (i) the actual impetus for the sale: the liquidity crisis and activist threat confronting Cannae, and Foley's determination to convert Dun & Bradstreet, Cannae's largest holding, into cash quickly to address these issues; (ii) that several alternatives to a whole-company sale were worth materially more than $9.15 per share; (iii) the false board approval of the March Projections; and (iv) the advisor conflicts in the sales process.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Dun & Bradstreet Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who sold Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. common stock between May 13, 2025 and August 26, 2025. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Stockholders who wish to lead the class action should contact Robbins LLP for information prior to the November 10, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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