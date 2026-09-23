Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges York Space Systems Inc. Investors To Contact The Firm Before October 30Th Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role

If you purchased or acquired York common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company's January 2026 initial public offering (“IPO” or the“Offering”); and/or (b) securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against York Space Systems Inc. (“York Space Systems” or the“Company”) (NYSE:YSS) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired York common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company's January 2026 initial public offering (“IPO” or the“Offering”); and/or (b) securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 30, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What are the Allegation Details?

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants, in York's Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched; (2) this ongoing trend presented a risk to York's contracts with the Space Development Agency; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about York's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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