ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on October 9, 2026, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of October 3, 2026.
About ATN
ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company's operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit .
| Company Contact:
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| Investor Relations Contact:
| Michele Satrowsky
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| Joe Noyons or Kelley Buchhorn
| SVP, Head of IR & Treasury
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| Three Part Advisors, LLC
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