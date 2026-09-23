The Paint Kings Named Best Painting Company of 2026 by the Arizona Daily Star

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned company earns the honor for the ninth time in ten years as it approaches its 40th anniversary

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --The Paint Kings Named Best Painting Company of 2026 by the Arizona Daily StarFamily-owned company earns the honor for the ninth time in ten years as it approaches its 40th anniversaryThe Paint Kings has been named Best Painting Company of 2026 by the Arizona Daily Star. This is the ninth time in the past ten years the company has earned the title, and it comes on the eve of The Paint Kings' 40th anniversary in business.Founded in 1987 as a small company built on customer service and quality workmanship, The Paint Kings has grown into a team of more than 150 employees serving customers across the state of Arizona. Four decades later, it remains family owned and continues to operate on the same values it started with: great quality, amazing customer service, and affordable pricing."Winning this award nine times in ten years is something we never take for granted, and doing it as we approach our 40th year makes it even more meaningful," said Eddie O'Hair, President of The Paint Kings. "We started with a simple belief that if you treat customers well, do the job right, and keep prices fair, people will trust you with their homes and businesses. That belief hasn't changed."The company credits its success to its people and its customers. "This award belongs to our dedicated team of painters, who take pride in their craft every day, and to our loyal customers who have welcomed us into their homes and businesses for nearly 40 years," Eddie added. "We couldn't do any of this without them."As it looks ahead to its 40th anniversary in 2027, The Paint Kings plans to keep serving Arizona homeowners and businesses with the same commitment to quality and service that has defined the company since 1987.About The Paint KingsFounded in 1987, The Paint Kings is a family-owned painting company serving the entire state of Arizona. With more than 150 employees, the company is known for quality workmanship, outstanding customer service, and affordable pricing. For more information, visit paintkings

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The Paint Kings Named Best Painting Company of 2026 by the Arizona Daily Star News Provided By The Paint Kings September 23, 2026, 19:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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