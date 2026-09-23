Orbit Eye Centre Updates Patient Information on Ophthalmology and Aesthetic Eye-Care Services in Calgary

The Calgary clinic has refreshed online information describing its ophthalmology, retinal, oculoplastic and selected aesthetic treatment services.

- Margo SandyCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orbit Eye Centre has updated its online patient information to provide clearer descriptions of the ophthalmology, retinal, oculoplastic and selected aesthetic services available through its Calgary clinic. The refreshed material is intended to help patients and referring providers understand the clinic's areas of practice, the types of concerns addressed by its physicians and when a consultation may be appropriate.Orbit Eye Centre's medical services include general ophthalmology, glaucoma care, cataract-related care, retinal disease management and oculoplastic surgery. The clinic's website identifies Dr. Karim Punja as an ophthalmologist with expertise in oculoplastic, cosmetic and reconstructive eyelid surgery, and Dr. Chirag Shah as a comprehensive ophthalmologist and retinal medical specialist whose practice includes conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal disorders.The updated information also addresses questions from patients researching botox Calgary. Orbit Eye Centre provides Botox injections among its cosmetic and oculoplastic-related services. The clinic's materials describe treatment as a medical procedure that should be considered in consultation with an appropriately qualified clinician, with suitability depending on the patient's goals, medical history and individual assessment rather than on a general online description.For people looking for an eye doctor Calgary, the refreshed site makes it easier to distinguish routine eye-care questions from concerns that may require ophthalmology assessment or referral. Ophthalmologists are medical doctors who diagnose and treat eye disease and can perform surgical procedures when indicated. The clinic publishes referral information and contact details so patients and health professionals can identify the appropriate pathway for specialist care.Orbit Eye Centre also offers selected aesthetic skin treatments, and its updated pages include information for people researching chemical peels Calgary. Chemical peels use controlled topical agents to exfoliate portions of the skin and may be considered for certain cosmetic concerns. Because treatment strength, skin type, medications and medical history can affect suitability and risk, the clinic's information encourages individualized assessment rather than presenting a peel as a universal option.The patient-information update is especially relevant in a field where medical and cosmetic services can overlap. People researching skin tag removal Calgary can also review information about the assessment and removal of skin tags and benign eyelid lesions. Eyelid position, tearing, orbital concerns and vision-related symptoms can have functional implications, while some patients may also seek cosmetic changes. Clear descriptions help separate the purpose of each service and reinforce that diagnosis and treatment recommendations depend on clinical evaluation.Orbit Eye Centre is located at Suite 300, 5 Richard Way SW in Calgary. The clinic currently lists weekday hours from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with occasional Saturday openings noted for scheduled appointments. Patients are advised to use the clinic's published contact and referral information for appointment-specific questions.The clinic says the refreshed online material is intended as general education and service orientation, not a substitute for individualized medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.The update also reinforces the importance of symptom context. Changes in vision, eye pain, flashes, floaters, sudden loss of vision or other acute concerns may require prompt assessment and should not be treated as routine cosmetic questions. By separating medical ophthalmology information from elective aesthetic content, the clinic aims to make it easier for patients to recognize that urgency and treatment pathways depend on the nature of the problem rather than on a service label found online.For referring providers, clearer specialty descriptions can also improve communication. Oculoplastic surgery covers structures around the eye and eyelids, while retinal care focuses on diseases involving the retina and related visual structures. General ophthalmology addresses a broader range of eye disease. Publishing these distinctions helps patients and clinicians understand why one concern may be directed to a particular physician or require additional examination before treatment options are discussed.ConclusionOrbit Eye Centre will continue reviewing its patient-facing information so descriptions of ophthalmology, retinal, oculoplastic and aesthetic services remain clear and clinically appropriate. Patients with new, urgent or worsening eye symptoms should seek timely professional assessment rather than relying solely on general online information.About Orbit Eye CentreOrbit Eye Centre is an ophthalmology clinic located at Suite 300, 5 Richard Way SW in Calgary, Alberta. Its physicians provide general and subspecialty eye care that includes oculoplastic and reconstructive eyelid services, retinal care, glaucoma and cataract-related care, as well as selected cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. Referral and contact information is available through the clinic website.

Margo Sandy, Office Manager

Orbit Eye Centre

+1 403-255-5561

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Orbit Eye Centre Updates Patient Information on Ophthalmology and Aesthetic Eye-Care Services in Calgary

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