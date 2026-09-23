Rising Star Morgan Perry Debuts With You're So Vain, Joins Award-Winning PLA Media Client Roster

Morgan Perry 'Your So Vain' Single Cover Art (Courtesy Morgan Perry)

Morgan Perry posing with guitar in nature (Courtesy Morgan Perry)

Morgan Perry Posing on a Porch (Courtesy Morgan Perry)

Texas twang meets timeless tune as the rising star honors one of her songwriting heroes with her debut digital release.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rising singer-songwriter Morgan Perry, an 8th-generation Texan, has partnered with PLA Media, the marketing and publicity firm led by Pam Lewis, to introduce her artistry to audiences nationwide. The announcement comes on the heels of her debut single, a twangy, roots-driven reimagining of Carly Simon's classic "You're So Vain," released September 14 on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms.Produced by Eric Paul, it is a track played with reverence for both the original and the woman who wrote it.Simon looms especially large in Morgan's musical DNA, and in her choice of debut. Of Simon, Morgan says:"I admire her because of her strength as a woman to push past fears and anxieties to perform her powerful songs. No matter the obstacle, she keeps going."That admiration led Morgan and her manager and producer, Eric Paul (Townes Van Zandt, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings), to choose "You're So Vain" as the first release to announce her arrival ahead of her forthcoming original music."I am honored to be working with Pam Lewis and the team at PLA," says Morgan. "I have been an admirer of Pam's impact on the industry, and the personal connection between our teams makes this partnership especially meaningful.""Eric Paul and I got to know each other working with Townes Van Zandt, so when he started calling me about this young woman he'd discovered, Morgan Perry, I was intrigued," says Lewis, founder/CEO of PLA Media. "He promised to send me tracks and ask my advice on the project. She has a unique sound that standout among the crowd. I'm happy to be part of the Morgan Perry team and look forward to working with them to build her story."Music has been the through-line of Morgan's life from the start: car-ride custody exchanges between Austin and Dallas soundtracked by country music and classic rock, followed by years of choir, dance, and musical theater that left her fearless on stage. Her lifelong love of Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, and The Chicks, alongside modern influences like Kacey Musgraves, has shaped a sound built on rhythmic melodies and harmony-forward songwriting.With PLA Media now amplifying her story, Morgan is poised to bring her voice and her self-penned songbook, two years in the making, to a wider audience. Morgan is hard at work at crafting the follow-up single“These Days,” set for release later this fall.Listen to "You're So Vain" via YouTube Embedded here or via your favorite digital service providerFollow Morgan Perry:Photos and press assets: available upon request

Matt Bjorke

PLA Media

+1 615-815-9424

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Rising Star Morgan Perry Debuts with "You're So Vain," Joins Award-Winning PLA Media Client Roster News Provided By PLA Media September 23, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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